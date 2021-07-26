Radiation therapy treatments cure 40% to 90% of head and neck tumors

Share

The Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR) joins the commemoration of the World Head and Neck Cancer Day, which is celebrated on July 27, and highlights improving the quality of radiotherapy treatments for head and neck tumors. Thus, it emphasizes that radiotherapy cures between 40 and 90% of cases depending on the tumor location without the need for mutilation. The current advances in technology, with the current endowment of the latest generation linear accelerators and the new software, allow high quality personalized treatments.

At present, Radiation Oncology Services with advanced technology allow treatments with dose modulated intensity (IMRT), with which it is possible to administer safe doses of radiation, minimizing long-term side effects and improving the quality of life of patients. Likewise, in private healthcare, proton therapy centers, with precise indications in the pediatric population or in extensive tumors, which provides high local tumor control and less toxicity.

The importance of early diagnosis and quality of life

Head and neck cancer includes tumors of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, and nasal and paranasal sinuses. In Spain they are detected 10,000 new cases each year, ranking sixth in incidence.

Dr. Ana Ruiz Alonso, radiation oncologist at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and member of the Spanish Group of Radiation Oncology in Head and Neck Tumors (GEORCC) of the SEOR, highlights the importance of early diagnosis and remember that the main risk factors for the development of a head and neck tumor are tobacco, alcohol and the human papillomavirus (HPV). The HPV incidence is increasing in young people previously healthy due to the higher prevalence of infection related to sexual practices. “It is essential – says Dr. Ruiz – to continue promoting healthier lifestyle habits in the general population, paying special attention to the education of the younger population.”

Dr. Ruiz recalls that radiotherapy “allows for organ-conserving treatments that maintain important functions such as voice, swallowing or even facial aesthetics, significantly improving the quality of life of patients.”

Radiotherapy is “the therapeutic weapon of choice for many tumors in an area that is often surgically unapproachable”. Its association with chemotherapeutic agents can significantly improve survival of advanced tumors. Numerous research studies are currently underway to elucidate the role of its association with immunotherapy.

Radiation therapy, an essential tool during the pandemic

The LORD emphasizes the role radiotherapy is playing in the treatment of head and neck tumors during the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension of surgeries and treatments that could produce immunosuppression turned radiotherapy into the most used therapeutic tool, providing excellent results with shorter duration radiation patterns. Later, due to the increase in the diagnosis of more advanced tumors, radiotherapy continues to play a fundamental role both in radical and palliative treatments.

On the other hand, it is essential the transmission of knowledge by professionals involved from the first moment of diagnosis, accurately reporting the decisions made in a multidisciplinary wayas well as the side effects of all treatments. In this way, the patient plays an active role in treating their disease. Head and neck cancer patient associations already exist, which can help throughout the entire process.

GEORCC plays a very active role, along with other scientific societies, such as the TTCC (Spanish Group for the treatment of head and neck tumors (medical oncologists), SEORL CCC (Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery) and SECOM CyC (Spanish Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Head and Neck), in the dissemination of early diagnosis and the participation in research projects at international level in head and neck tumors.