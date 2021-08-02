Radiation can contribute to personalized vaccination against cancer

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Radiation therapy seems increase the expression of genes with mutations that induce an immune response to malignant cells, according to preclinical research from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. These findings suggested that tumor-targeted radiation therapy in mice may help enhance a form of immunotherapy which currently has limited efficacy.

The new research, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, shows that radiation essentially unmasks hidden immunogenic mutations, making cancer cells more visible to cells T, as explained by the study’s lead author, Dr. Sandra Demaria, professor of radiation and pathology oncology at the Weill Cornell Medicine lab.

In this sense, the immune system is requested to attack on a foreign invader or diseased cell when you are presented with a fragment of a protein, called an antigen, of the pathogen or threatening cell. In cancer cells, antigens are derived from abnormal proteins encoded by mutant genes.

One strategy for treating cancer is develop a vaccine made from parts of an antigen that the immune system you haven’t seen before, called neoepitopes, to stimulate T cells, a type of immune cell.

Previous cancer studies in mice and humans have shown that neoepitope vaccines alone can initiate a T-cell response, but they do not result in strong antitumor activity. One reason may be that neoepitopes are not presented to T cells because they are derived from proteins that cancer cells express at insufficient levels.

Demaria and her colleagues were interested in test whether radiation can unmask cancer antigens after an observation in a clinical trial led by co-author Dr. Silvia Formenti. The antitumor T cell response analysis in a patient with metastatic lung cancer, who experienced a complete response to radiotherapy and immunotherapy, revealed a rapid and sustained expansion of T cells, which recognize a neoepitope derived from an aberrant protein encoded by a gene upregulated by radiation.

To better understand this correlation, Demaria and her team, with the help of collaborators, conducted the current study in a mouse model with triple negative breast cancer. This cancer model contains a number of genetic mutations similar to those of the patient with metastatic lung cancer.

Thus, the researchers identified three immunogenic mutations, whose expression was increased by radiation and recognized by T cells. Of these, two were recognized by CD8 T cells and one by CD4 T cells.

Most solid tumors are only recognized by CD8 T cells, which are believed to are responsible for destroying tumors. Unexpectedly, the researchers found that the radiation to make cancer cells recognizable also by neoepitope-specific CD4 T cells that contributed to its elimination.

Furthermore, the expression of radiation-induced death receptors further contributed to making malignant cells were easier to kill by T cells.

When mice were vaccinated with the three identified neoepitopes, they were improved the therapeutic effect of radiation on the primary tumor and lung metastases were also controlled, which suggests that this strategy could be applied in the neoadjuvant treatment of tumors to reduce the spread or growth of metastases.

“Radiation therapy helps cancer cells become more visible to the immune system and works in conjunction with a personalized vaccine directed against mutations specific to a given patient’s tumor,” explained Demaria.

The team is currently looking for define common sets of genes that are up-regulated after radiation in human tumors. “With a tumor biopsy and genetic sequencing, we should be able to determine whether or not immunogenic mutations are expressed and at what levels, and then we can predict whether radiation therapy can unmask these mutations,” concluded Demaria.