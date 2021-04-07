Radiant, Maribel Guardia shows off her charms in a blanket dress | INSTAGRAM

Very proud to live in Mexico, she has shown the charismatic and talented singer Maribel Guardia, since the last days in her networks social officers, and of course that this has managed to monopolize the attention of its fervent admirers in our national territory.

And although, what seems to happen is that, the beautiful mature woman is currently filming a Mexican movie, and his character wears braids in the purest Mexican folklore style and at the same time outfits of this nature.

Although we cannot deny that this way it looks spectacular and very beautiful, so far not many details have been revealed about this particular project, we can only wait for her to give us more news and of course, that she captivates everyone with these splendid outfits when dressing.

The one on this particular occasion, the Costa Rican decided to use a fresco blanket white dress, with the traditional Oaxacan embroidery of large and super colorful flowers, in addition, she complemented her Mexican attire with a charming braid with ribbons that combine perfectly with her beautiful handmade dress.

Without a doubt, and from where we see it, this piece of visual entertainment is totally and completely a work of art, because the 61-year-old model, by itself is a beautiful monument, using these traditional textile pieces, together they are a work teacher.

In addition, if we think of Maribel Guardia, surely, the first things that come to mind are her huge heels that she wears, and it is clear that for this particular occasion she was no exception, although the ones she chose this time Bridge heel, of course, as long as it blends well with her dress.

So far, his publication has obtained more than 35 thousand characteristic red hearts of the snapshot application, and obviously thousands of comments completely flattering his unmissable natural beauty and his beautiful and angelic smile.

Mentioning that it is perfect and that using what it decides, it looks fantastic, its loyal fans do not tire of consuming the content that Maribel has to entertain the audience and keep them happy, either with its live sessions, its images and of course, its stories, because with each of them he gets closer and closer to his audience, who is very fond of him.