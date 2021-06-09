Radiant foil heating that could make electric cars more efficient

Electric cars still have some problems. One of them is the reduction in autonomy when heating is used or the air conditioning, an important handicap if we are just charging the battery. In homes we are used to seeing solutions such as underfloor heating to heat the environment, but in cars something similar had never been considered. Until the arrival of these radiant foils that could be a trend in the coming years.

It is a project carried out by IAV and Louisenthal, a technology company that is a specialist in security films. In addition to making those bands that banknotes carry, recently they have also created a concept of radiant foils that would really interesting applied in electric cars. In combustion cars it was possible to take advantage of the part of the energy wasted for air conditioning, but electric motors stand out for their high efficiency and do not produce that residual heat.

That makes the current electric ones have auxiliary heating systems that are fed directly by the battery electricity. It is common to see how the autonomy shown in the on-board computer drops sharply when the heating is turned on or even with other details such as the heated seats. The invention of IAV and Louisenthal wants to solve this question with their SmartMesh sheets, which have a mesh of conductive tracks on their surface and are activated by applying electrical voltage to them.

That makes them adapt to all types of surfaces of the passenger compartment, for example the doors, the center console or the headlining. Another advantage is that they are transparent films that could be installed on any finish and would even respect LED ambient lighting. Although the real key is its efficiency, since it is calculated that the energy to heat the cabin is 20% lower and that the final autonomy would be 6% more than in an electric with current systems.