Radford will rise, from the dead, thanks to the “help” of Lotus

Believe it or not, the history of the automotive sector it is full of mythical brands that sleep the “sleep of the just.” One of the least known, due to its low impact on continental Europe is Radford. Still, in his years of life he carved a hole in the hearts of the wealthiest British clients. Also, we cannot ignore that their first model, the Radford Grande Luxe Mini de Ville, was bought by the Beatles and Eric Clapton.

Be that as it may, his aura faded throughout the 1970s. Since then the heirs of Harold Radford, its founder, have not bothered to revive it. Until they arrived Jenson button, Ant Anstead and designer Mark Stubbs. Together they are working to re-float it and their first project is already underway. But the best of all is that it will do so together with another mythical firm that is rising from its ashes: Lotus. We tell you …

The model that Radford could launch would be a re-body of the new Lotus Emira

As you know, Lotus is undergoing a complete renovation. Thanks to money from their parent company, Geely, they are creating new platforms and the technology necessary to electrify their next models. The Evija it is the best example of what your engineers can do, but it is not enough to resurrect. Therefore, in a matter of months they will present in society the Emira. This new Lotus will serve to give well-deserved relief to the Elise, Exige and Evora.

Well, taking advantage of that Radford and Lotus share passport and status, have signed an agreement to work together. Following the story of the bodybuilder, he will use a model from Hethel’s house to return to the market. For now many of the details of this new model are not known, but there are details that give clues about what is to come. The most important, that the Emira will use endothermic engines and the Radford the same.

According statements by Mark Stubbs, owner of Radford …

«Our first car will be brand new and something very special.It will be a Radford, from start to finish. And that means it will be unique: the body will be sleek and elegant, the interior will be pampered and luxurious, and the ride will be out of this world. Everything will be totally personalized for Radford »

As a complement to these words we have a video and a teaser. Both do not give great details of this project, but the photo shows the profile of a body. Its lines are really sensual and very muscular, indicating that we are facing a sports car. If all goes according to plan, the English bodybuilder will present this new model before 2021 comes to an end. At the same time the order books will be opened, but surely it will not be cheap.

Source – Radford