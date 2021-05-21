Radford presents its first model: the “Project 62” Does its design sound familiar to you?

The resurrection of old firms in the automotive sector it is a constant in recent years. You teach that once great and glorious times were, as MG or BrabhamThey are fighting tooth and nail to regain the splendor of yesteryear. One of the last to announce his return from the cemetery is the English bodybuilder Radford. It was a few days ago when we told you about the plans they have, but their desire to attract attention is many.

So much so that those responsible have already published the first pictures of your new vehicle. As you know, this project arises from the collaboration agreement they have signed with Lotus. Thanks to the technology of the House of Hethel they are going to launch a sport cut vehicle and design according to your spirit. In addition, they have confirmed their internal name, which serves as a clue of what is to come. Is named Radford «Projetc 62» and these are its secrets …

To shape the Radford “Project 62” the brand has been inspired by the Lotus Type 62

If you take a look at the official images it shows that this Radford is focused on high performance. Not surprisingly, its design is very reminiscent of another mythical model. Doesn’t that sound like the Lotus Type 62? Well yes, this model is inspired by the classic from the house of Hethel and we can see this in the design of your front optics or the wheel arches. In itself, we could be talking about a remastered version using technology from the 21st century ?.

As for its technique, we do not have many details beyond that it is a two-seater coupe with engine in central position. Therefore, it is completely ruled out that its powertrain is electric. And this is where the second good (or bad) news comes in. Its production will be limited to only 62 units, so it won’t matter which motorization can under your hood. You know the reason, and it has to do with emissions regulations.

Radford will rise, from the dead, thanks to the “help” of Lotus

And up to here we can count. Radford officials have indicated that will offer more details of the “Porject 62” at the end of the year. Not surprisingly, it gives us in the nose that we will soon have new photos or data. These “official leaks” are very necessary in a firm that is being born and they know it. There is nothing better than “creating hype” so that the wealthiest customers approach them to “browse” and get a unit.

