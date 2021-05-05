Radeon RX 7900 XT, the first with MCM architecture?

Radeon RX 7900 XT launch could occur mid 2022, as we saw a couple of days ago in this article, where we delved into aspects as important as its architecture, provisionally known as RDNA 3, and also in the manufacturing process and in the possible improvements that it could bring to the level of raw performance , both general and specialized (ray tracing, mainly).

Today we can expand that information with a new and interesting rumor that indicates that the RDNA 3 architecture will make the leap to an MCM GPU design, that is, of type multi-chip module, and will be directly inspired by Zen, the architecture that made Zen possible. Both the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT will, in theory, adopt that design, but AMD could keep the monolithic core architecture in their inferior graphics solutions, at least for that generation.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT will succeed the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which means that it is set to become the next top of the range for AMD, and that it will compete with NVIDIA at the top. The Radeon RX 7800 XT, on the other hand, will be the successor to the Radeon RX 6800 XT, and will be in the high-end range. We are already clear on how they will position both graphics cards, but why would AMD want to jump to an MCM design already?

In the end it all comes down to three great keys: architecture-level simplification, wafer-level efficiency and cost reduction, as we will see next, although this does not mean that the MCM design will immediately cannibalize the monolithic core. I am clear that, in the end, it will end up being the majority option, but its implementation will take place gradually.

Radeon RX 7900 XT: 10,240 shaders thanks to MCM design

When we analyze the differences that Intel processors have compared to AMD processors, we exposed, in a very clear way, the advantages that the jump from the second to an MCM design brought in its high performance processors. As well, those same benefits would translate directly to a GPU, which means that AMD could use an MCM design to create super GPUs by combining smaller chips.

So that Radeon RX 7900 XT could combine two chiplets with 5,120 shaders each to form a super GPU with 10,240 shaders, twice the number of shader units currently in the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Obviously this would also double the number of computing units, the texturing units, the rasterization units and also the ray tracing units.

The increase in gross power would be huge, but AMD would have to deal with a number of major challenges: interconnect both chiplets efficiently, and shape a memory and communication subsystem that allows them to work optimally. This topic is very important, and it is enough to review the improvements that AMD introduced in Zen 2 and Zen 3 in this regard to internalize it.

The MCM architecture would allow AMD design much more powerful GPUs, and at a lower cost at the wafer level. Think for a moment how difficult it would be to move a monolithic core GPU with 10,240 shaders and 160 CUs from paper to wafer. A simple non-functional CU would amount to a bad chip, and the risk of this happening would be quite great. However, a GPU with 5,120 shaders and 8 CUs would have a much lower risk, and would also take up less space on the wafer.

If this is confirmed, that Radeon RX 7900 XT could even double the raw performance of the Radeon RX 6900 XTas long as the communication and memory subsystem is up to the task, but such a change would be so big, and it would happen in such a short time, that it might prevent AMD from innovating, or moving forward, in other respects.