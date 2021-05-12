Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600: Specifications

The last time we talked about the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 we saw that these graphics cards will position within the budget mid-range from AMD, and that they could come with two different graphics memory configurations, allowing builders to offer a base model and a premium model.

Such information had great credibility, but the leak of some engineering samples He has left us new details about the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 that, of course, are worth taking into account, since they represent some important changes that we will carefully review in this article.

On the one hand, the base of both graphics cards is maintained. The Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 will use, respectively, a GPU Navi 23 XT and Navi 23 XL, and will therefore have different configurations. The graphics memory will, however, be identical in both versions, and no, we are not talking about the 6 GB and 12 GB configurations that we saw previously, but a total of 8 GB in both models.

Possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600

The Radeon RX 6600 XT will feature, according to this new information, with:

Navi 23 XT core. RDNA 2 architecture. 2,048 shaders at an unspecified frequency. 32 units to speed up ray tracing. 128 texturing units. 48 raster units. 128-bit bus. 64MB infinite cache. 8GB of GDDR6.

This model could be the direct rival to NVIDIA’s RXT 3060, a graphics card that has 12 GB of graphics memory, and that would play with the advantage of offering superior performance with ray tracing, in addition to the support of DLSS technology. Its price should be around 300 euros.

For its part, the Radeon RX 6600 would have the following characteristics:

Navi 23 XL core. RDNA architecture 2. 1,792 shaders at an unspecified frequency. 28 units to speed up ray tracing. 112 texturing units. 40 raster units. 128-bit bus. 64MB infinite cache. 8GB of GDDR6.

This version could be between the RTX 3050 Ti desktop, a graphics card that has not yet been officially presented, and the RTX 3060, although it would be closer to the first than the second. Its price should be in the range of 249 euros.

Both will offer very good 1080p performance, of that I am convinced, since Radeon RX 6700 XT series positioned as a 1440p gaming generation optimally, a premise that it perfectly fulfilled. Going down a notch, it will be normal for the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 to move smoothly in 1080p.

And since we are talking about the Radeon RX 6700 XT series, I take the opportunity to remind you that AMD still has the launch of the Radeon RX 6700, a very interesting graphical solution that would be, in essence, a version of the GPU that uses the PS5 console. These could be your specifications:

Navi 22 XL core. RDNA 2 architecture. 2,304 shaders at an unspecified frequency. 36 units to speed up ray tracing. 144 texturing units. 64 raster units. 192-bit bus. 96MB infinite cache. 6GB-12GB of GDDR6 memory.