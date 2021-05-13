Radeon RX 6500, AMD’s GPU for tight budgets

The Radeon RX 6500 has been wrapped up in a certain halo of mystery During the last months. We know that it is only a matter of time until AMD decides to launch this graphics card, a model that will position itself in the lower-middle range and will therefore have a truly economical price, but we were not at all clear which GPU was going to use, nor what specs it might have.

Just yesterday we shared with you an important dose of information focused on the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600, two mid-range graphics cards that will position above the Radeon RX 6500, and we also anticipate the possible specifications of another very graphics solution. expected, the Radeon RX 6700. Well, today we have, thanks to the appearance of several lines of code from the AMD OpenSource driver for Linux, important details about the Navi 24 GPU, a chip that will be the heart of that Radeon RX 6500.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 will use the Navi 23 graphics core, so it is clear that the Navi 24 graphics core will be reserved for the range immediately below those, that is to say, for the Radeon RX 6500. It is not clear yet if AMD will decide to launch only one model or if, on the contrary, it will differentiate between the standard version and the XT, which should be more powerful. Both options are, for the moment, open, so we cannot rule out either of them.

Radeon RX 6500 Specifications

GPU Navi 24 (RDNA 2) at 7 nm. 1,024 shaders. 64 texturing units. 32 raster units. 16 CUs (computing units). 16 units for ray tracing. 64-bit bus. 16MB infinite cache. 4 GB of 12 GHz GDDR6 memory.

With that configuration, the Radeon RX 6500 should offer slightly better performance than a Radeon RX 5500 XT, although I dare not take anything for granted after seeing how well the Radeon RX 6700 XT from AMD ended up performing, a graphics card that, in rasterization, surpasses the RTX 3060 Ti, and that in some cases comes to “exchange blows »With the NVIDIA RTX 3070.

It is also likely that this Navi 24 GPU is used to shape other graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 6400, that could come configured with 896 or with 768 shaders. Those who read us regularly already know that both NVIDIA and AMD resort to this practice frequently, that is, to the use of trimmed versions of the same GPU to expand their product portfolio and to give, incidentally, defective chips.

If everything we have seen so far is confirmed, the Radeon RX 6500 will be a graphics card designed for play in 1080p resolution conditions. It will also have hardware accelerated ray tracing support, but looking at its specifications I think the performance will be too limited when activating this technology, and that it will only be really viable in rasterization, unless AMD manages to work a “miracle” with FidelityFX Super Resolution , a technology that will rival NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.0 and therefore help improve performance.

As for the price, that Radeon RX 6500 should position in the band of between 150 and 200 euros.