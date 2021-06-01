Radeon RX 6000M GPUs want to beat NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30

The PC market is in an enviable state. According to the consultancy IDC during the first quarter of this year has grown 55% if we compare it with the same period last year, and laptops are largely responsible for a trend driven by the need to work and study from home as a result of the pandemic.

In this context, it is understandable that companies that compete in this sector put all their meat on the grill in order to strengthen their position in it. This is precisely what AMD has just done announcing the arrival of its first graphics processors with RDNA 2 architecture for laptops. And its characteristics, as we are about to verify, promise.

The Radeon RX 6000M Family Unveiled

Currently this series of graphics processors for laptops is made up of three GPUs with different ambitions. The most powerful is the Radeon RX 6800M processor, which is designed for notebooks that aspire to deliver the highest performance. The Radeon RX 6700M chip is just one step below the previous one in both price and performance, and the Radeon RX 6600M is the gateway to the new family.

According to AMD, these GPUs are able to multiply the performance of its most advanced RDNA graphics processors for laptops by up to 1.5, and, at the same time, reduce consumption up to 43%. These figures on paper look good, but we will have to wait until we have a chance to thoroughly analyze some of the first computers equipped with a Radeon RX 6000M GPU to confirm if they are reliable.

As you can see in the next slide, the Radeon RX 6800M GPU, the most powerful, is accompanied by 12 GB of VRAM memory GDDR6 type and by an Infinity cache with a capacity of 96 MB. It also has 40 computing units and accelerators for ray tracing, and can work at a maximum clock frequency of 2300 MHz. One more point: when coexisting with an AMD CPU this GPU enables Smart Access Memory technology.

AMD proposes its most ambitious graphics processor for laptops with RDNA 2 architecture for those machines that aspire to offer us a sustained image cadence of 120 FPS or more at 1440p and enabling the highest image quality. On paper it is not bad at all. Some of the games in which this GPU promises us this performance are ‘Battlefield V’, ‘Resident Evil Village’, ‘Overwatch’, ‘DOTA 2’ or ‘Valorant’, among others.

The specifications of the next GPU, the Radeon RX 6700M, are not bad either. It is accompanied by 10 GB of GDDR6-type VRAM memory and an 80 MB Infinity cache; It works at a maximum clock frequency of 2300 MHz and incorporates 36 computing units and beam accelerators. This graphics processor, according to AMD, manages to sustain a cadence of 100 FPS at 1440p and with the highest graphic quality in most of the latest batch games.

The third GPU, the Radeon RX 6600M, is sized for 1080p gaming. It incorporates 28 computing units and lightning accelerators, and coexists with 8 GB of GDDR6-type VRAM memory and a 32 MB Infinity cache. Its maximum clock frequency reaches 2177 MHz, and, like the Radeon RX 6800M and 6700M GPUs, when coexisting with an AMD CPU it enables Smart Access Memory technology. According to its creators, this GPU manages to sustain a cadence of 100 FPS at 1080p and with the best graphic quality in most of the latest batch games.

The first two notebooks equipped with these GPUs are about to

Lenovo, MSI, ASUS and HP are some of the brands that, according to AMD, will place their first laptops equipped with a Radeon RX 6000M family graphics processor in stores in the coming weeks. The first teams that will be available will be the ROG Strix G15 and G17 by ASUS, which will hit stores in early June, and the OMEN 16 by HP, which will also be available in the next few weeks. Proposals from Lenovo, MSI and other manufacturers will land in stores later this year.

