Radars: when is it legal to notify of your presence?

ACD June 17, 2021

Can you warn of the presence of radars? The answer depends on the type of cinemometer and the fines can be 200 euros.

With the summer about to start, the good weather installed in our country and with the end of the state of alarm and mobility restrictions, many drivers have decided to take advantage of and move outside their communities to enjoy a few days off.

In this type of car trip, users have to be very careful not to exceed the speed limits and, if they do, not meet a radar that is in charge of fining them thus.

Can’t warn of mobile radars

Now, with new technologies in the form of web and apps, the location of fixed radars is quite well known (apart from the fact that many are marked by the authorities themselves). Mobile radars, however, are another matter, since the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) only shares the sections of road where speed controls are usually located, but does not detail the exact kilometer point.

In an article in the DGT magazine, the agency itself reveals in which case is it legal to notify the location of a radar and in which cases you can be fined for this fact. Thus, as we tell you, the location of the fixed cinemometers is perfectly known and that information can be found, without violating the legality in browsers or applications such as Waze or Google Maps.

Another topic is mobile radars. In this case, it is illegal and punishable for the exact position of a mobile speed control to be revealed, or through websites, apps, WhatsApp groups and even notifying other drivers with a simple flash of lights.

Thus, according to the DGT, the advertisers we have talked about are completely legal, so you have nothing to fear if you use them. Detectors are not, the devices that track and locate nearby radars. Its use is considered a serious offense, sanctioned with a fine of 200 euros and the withdrawal of 3 points from the card.

The use of inhibitors is also not allowed, which are those apartaos capable of tracking and canceling the function of the radars. Its use is sanctioned with fines of up to 6,000 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points from the card. In addition, that company or individual that installs it can be sanctioned with up to 30,000 euros.