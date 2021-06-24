Radars imposed more than 2.4 million fines in 2020

Enlarge

According to the report provided by Associated European Motorists (AEA), the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) made a total of 2,460,056 complaints for speeding in 2020. This is a minimal decrease if we take into account the exceptionality caused by the Covid-19, with just 17.46% less than those made in the same period of 2019.

Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) has just published a study according to which the DGT radars imposed only 17.46% fewer fines for speeding in 2020 than in 20219 despite the fact that trips were much less due to confinement and the state of alarm generated by the Covid.

What is striking about the case is that, although it is estimated that traffic in 2020 was 25% lower, the fall in complaints has been only 17.46%, that is, the ratio of complaints to the number of trips has increased in 2020. There are only two readings of this fact: either we are driving faster in 2020 than in 2019 or more effort has been made to detect speeding.

Where have radars put the most fines in 2020

By autonomous communities, the AEA report highlights that the most active radars have been located in Andalusia, with 519,254 complaints made and representing 21% of the total; in the Valencian Community, with 317,381 complaints (12.9%) and in the Community of Madrid, with 284,281 (11.5%). On the contrary, the radars located in La Rioja (29,107), Navarra (41,751) and Cantabria (44,138) were the ones with the least complaints.

In relation to the radars that made the most complaints in 2020, the investigation indicates that the most active in Spain is located at kilometer 246 of the A-7, in Malaga, with a record of 48,771 complaints, which represents an increase in its activity of 350% compared to the same period of the previous year (13,927 complaints).

The report also details that 50 radars, of the nearly 1,000 available to the DGT, made 38.25% of all complaints (941,061). Of these, 26 already appeared in the ranking of the most active cinemometers of the previous year, while the rest are located in new locations.

The president of AEA, Mario Arnaldo, considers that “the DGT should rethink its radar policy, since it is not achieving the objective of avoiding speeding or accidents, turning radars into mere collection instruments”.