Radars, drones, helicopters or cameras: this is how the DGT is going to watch you this summer

The General Directorate of Traffic presented this week its campaign for the summer that we have just launched. A device made up of four operations (departure and return) and made up of the largest technical deployment in history with which they will monitor Spanish roads: 1,325 fixed and mobile radars, 39 drones, 12 helicopters, and 216 belt and mobile cameras. We reel the devices that the DGT will use to monitor you this summer: how they work and, above all, where they are.

DGT radars

Summer travel will be closely watched by a total of 1,325 radars. Of these, 780 will be fixed (including 92 for section) and 545 will be mobile. Or what is the same: we will come across cinemometers installed in gantries, on the sides of the road, on poles, in cabins, on tripods and in the vehicles used by the patrols. This is how each of them works:

Portico: They are the ones in the arches that cross the different tracks. They launch a signal against moving vehicles and when it receives it back, it calculates the speed at which they are traveling.Side posts and cabins: located on the sides of the road, they work automatically and there are two types: those that work like gantry and laser. In this case, they emit a series of oblique light beams and when the vehicles cut off this emission, they calculate their rhythm.Tripod: installed on the side of the road, they need the intervention of an agent.Vehicles: As in the previous case, they are operated by agents and are capable of acting both in static and in motion.Stretch: equipped with two or more artificial vision cameras, they calculate the average speed that the vehicle has maintained in a certain section. This way they know if you have respected the limits or not.

Drones

To the radars we must add 39 drones (28 more than last summer) that will be distributed throughout our geography. Your mission it is not controlling the speed of the cars but rather to capture images and, based on them, judge if there is a clear infraction, such as not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone behind the wheel or skipping a sign such as a stop or a solid line.

For this, they are equipped with high-resolution cameras that capture all these infractions. a kilometer away from your position. Its radius of action is 500 meters, its flights have an autonomy of 20 minutes and although they can reach heights of up to 150 meters, they never exceed 120 when they are exercising their functions.

They are not usually located near strategic places and do not cross the road, but they do they are usually accompanied by a Civil Guard patrol located near the stretch they are monitoring: when the drone recognizes a violation, agents can notify it on the spot. If they do not have this reinforcement, the fine will arrive by certified mail or through the DGT’s electronic headquarters.

Pegasus

As we have seen with drones, part of the DGT device will take to the skies. And that is where we will meet the twelve helicopters equipped with Pegasus technology. Or what is the same: an integrated road control system that includes radars to detect speeding, illegal overtaking, driving without respecting the safety distance, talking on the phone, not wearing a seat belt, reckless driving …

These aircraft are equipped with a pair of L3-Wescam cameras: one is and follows the offending vehicle and the second has a telephoto lens that focuses the license plate to be able to read it through an image recognition system. The radar, for its part, is a laser rangefinder that, with measurements every three seconds, calculates the speed of a vehicle (it can reach up to 360 km / h) with a small margin of error.

Belt and mobile cameras

We finished with the 216 fixed belt and mobile cameras. As you can see, we do not refer to any radar because, as their name indicates, they are high speed cameras able to identify when a driver is driving without a seat belt or by manipulating his mobile.

They are usually located on porches and posts from where it has a range of up to 500 meters away. The cameras are very similar to speed cameras, but in this case they take 50 photos per second. They are equipped with a sensor that detects that a vehicle is approaching its position and when it passes by the place where the camera is, it takes seven shots without flash.

Of all those images, the two sharpest are chosen to check if you are wearing a belt or using the phone. A computer system assesses whether there is a violation and if so, issue the corresponding sanction.