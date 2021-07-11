Radamel Falcao places America as the most representative club in Mexico

Colombian footballer Radamel Falcao of Galatasaray of the Turkish League, placed Club América as the most representative team in Mexico and the MX League, above the rest of the teams that make up this tournament.

The most representative team is America, but after what Monterrey and Tigres have done is good, “were Radamel Falcao’s words.

The Colombian forward spoke in an interview for the new social network Kwai, where he stressed that from his point of view the Aguilas de Santiago Solari team is the most important club in Mexico.

Radamel Falcao also highlighted the work that the UANL Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey have done in recent years, for which he gave them their place by being the most winners in Liga MX in the last 5 years.

