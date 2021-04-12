Radamel Falcao, hospitalized after suffering a fracture in the face in a training

Scare in training this Sunday at Galatasaray. Radamel Falcao has had to be transferred to the hospital after suffering a severe blow to the head. The Turkish club has reported that it has «a fracture in the facial bones»And you will have to undergo surgery for the next few hours. The club also assured that the footballer is out of danger.

After this Saturday’s draw against Karagümrük, the second-placed in the Turkish Super League trained this Sunday under Fatih Terim. In the middle of training, a hit between Radamel Falcao and Kerem Akturkoglu set off all the alarms on the training ground: The Colombian striker had to be transferred to the hospital and his partner – who did not suffer any injuries – is under medical observation as a precaution.

“After suffering a head collision in training, one of our players was injured. Radamel Falcao, whose examinations were performed at our Ulus Liv hospital, was diagnosed with a fractured facial bones“Galatasaray reported in an official statement.

Medical Park Sağlık Raporu: Radamel Falcao – Kerem Aktürkoğlu pic.twitter.com/lCC0yGcjTF – Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) April 11, 2021

Radamel Falcao will have to undergo surgery in order to treat the injury with a surgical intervention under anesthesia, as detailed by the Turkish club. In the next few hours we will know more about the state of Tigre’s health, in the hospital after suffering a strong blow in the Galatasaray training.