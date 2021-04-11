Radamel Falcao, hospitalized after suffering a blow to the head in training

Great scare lived this Sunday in Galatasaray training after a clash between Kerem Akturkoglu and Radamel Falcao, who had to be transferred to the hospital after the accident.

As reported by the Turkish club, the Colombian suffers a fractured facial bones and remains hospitalized.

The statement released by Galatasaray adds that the forward will have to be undergoing surgery that requires anesthesia, although it has not offered further details of the procedure.

The other player involved, Akturkoglu, is also in hospital but without injuries. Will remain under observation, usual protocol after strong shocks to the head.

Falcao arrived at Galatasaray in 2019 after spending five seasons at Monaco. In the Turkish team he has played a total of 36 games and scored 19 goals.