Racists attack England footballers after defeat

Paraguay makes vaccination a party in its megavaccination against covid-19

Asunción, Jul 12 . .- Paraguay inaugurated its megavaccination facility on Monday at the Rubén Dumot Autodrome, about 20 kilometers from Asunción, with workers considered a priority, such as police or firefighters, in a festive atmosphere between authorities and medical personnel and vaccinated , with a background orchestra that animated the first hours. And it is that after vaccinating health personnel, older adults, pregnant women, people 50 years and older and the population with basic diseases, this Monday it was the turn of the military, police, teachers, journalists and workers of the Judicial Power, among other professions. The vaccination began at 7.30 local time, although the cars that occupied the “pole position” on the circuit began to line up from Sunday morning. In one of the vehicles, a group of teachers told Efe that they arrived in the vicinity of the racetrack, popularly known as Aratirí, on Sunday around 11:30 in the morning. Marcos, one of the teachers, acknowledged that they awaited their dose “with great anxiety” and regretted that the educators’ turn came about five months after the vaccination plan against covid-19 began, which has left some 14,000 deaths in the country. However, with his first dose on Monday, he assured that he will start “much calmer” the second semester. A few meters later, on one of the several lanes of the racetrack track, Alba Benítez, an educational psychologist at a school for the deaf, got into her cousin’s car this morning, which she had been in line since Sunday afternoon. “We have a lot of hope, I think the vaccine will allow us as a society to have a calmer life,” she told Efe excitedly. Like many other Paraguayans, he denounced that the vaccine “arrives a little late” and went to be vaccinated with the memory of those who did not overcome the virus, in his case, his mother-in-law. While more vehicles were being incorporated to the four improvised lanes on the Autodromo track, the Minister of Health, Julio Borba, and the head of the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN), Joaquín Roa, gave the “start” to this race by the vaccination with which it is expected to reach one million vaccinated this Monday. Borba assured that the advance of vaccination “opens a new hope” and is also reflected in the situation of hospitals. “The number of positives and hospitalized patients is falling. The system feels a little less stressed than before,” he told the media. However, he insisted on “not letting our guard down from any point of view.” The Rubén Dumot Racetrack is one of the 217 vaccination centers enabled throughout the country, such as the Command of Military Training Institutes of the Army (Cimee), in the town of Mariano Roque Alonso, open to the entire population, but full this Monday of military ranks to receive their vaccination. The director of the Mariano Roque Alonso District Hospital, Silvia Jiménez, was in charge of supervising the progress of the mass vaccination, since the Cimee is enabled for both pedestrians and vehicles. “We have 16 vaccination mouths for all essential workers. We greatly increased our capacity with the help of the military and volunteers who are coming. We hope to vaccinate 4,000 people today,” he told Efe. Jiménez insisted that “all vaccines are safe” and represent “a dose of hope so that we can return to normality.” Paraguay intends to vaccinate about 4.7 million of the 7 million inhabitants that make up its population. Figures from Our World in Data, updated on July 6, show that 9.04% of Paraguayans have a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1.91% already have the full schedule. The South American country accumulates 13,918 deaths, 393,333 recovered and 437,719 infected since March 2020, when the first case was detected in the country. .