Racist white men chase interracial couple to Dollar Tree and beat them up

A white couple are facing criminal charges in South Carolina after they beat up another interracial couple and made disparaging remarks at her.

The State report indicates that John Kingkade, 38, and his wife, Krystal, 37, each face charges of robbery and battery in the incident reported on April 10.

The attack on Elena Vawter and her boyfriend, Bron Cornett, both 21, which witnesses videotaped, began when the spouses ran a red light in their Mercedes C-Class down Two Notch Road, one mile off Interstate 77.

The driver of the luxury car followed those of the other vehicle until they stopped.

When the bride and groom parked in the outer space of a Dollar Tree, John began insulting them with racist phrases and kicked the other car.

Specifically, the stalker would have called Cornett a “nigg **”.

When Cornett got out to take a photo of the board with the Mercedes license number, the other physically attacked him by knocking him to the ground.

Vawter, who came to her rescue, was attacked by the other woman and her husband, according to a police report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Kingkades also stole the victims’ cell phones before fleeing.

Fortunately, witnesses to the attack recorded the video that the authorities are evaluating.

Vawter told WIS-TV that it was horrendous to hear her boyfriend get beaten up.

“It was such a strong blow when my boyfriend fell to the ground,” the girl recalled.

“The scream was so horrendous, I thought they had shot him,” he added.

According to Vawter’s version, John’s blow to the face broke a tooth, while her boyfriend suffered damage to muscles, nerves and ligaments, as well as several cuts to the skin.

“Now I’m constantly in pain,” said Cornett, who had to undergo surgery. “I don’t know if my leg is going to be the same again.”

The suspects were arrested Wednesday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to authorities, this crime is reported about three weeks after the police in Columbia received another complaint against two white men who attacked an interracial couple.

The suspects threatened a 27-year-old white woman and a 23-year-old black man with a gun on March 21 on Main Street.

An image of the suspects released by the Columbia Police Department shows a “Three Percenters” flag on the car they were in. “The Three Percenters” is the name of a far-right militia that in recent years has attacked left-wing politicians, Muslims and immigrants.