Racist overtones in the European Championship: Marko Arnautovic, Austria’s top scorer, was suspended by UEFA for the match against the Netherlands



Marko Arnautovic made a gesture associated with white supremacists.

Marko arnautovic, forward of the Austrian national team, was sanctioned by UEFA after insulting Ezgjan Alioski, player from North Macedonia, on the first day of the Euro 2020. The Austrian player’s words and gestures seemed to have racist overtones.

After scoring 3-1 that confirmed Austria’s victory over North Macedonia, Arnautovic was unleashed in celebration, euphorically addressing his rivals, especially midfielder Alioski.

The incident was so notorious that Arnautovic’s teammates had to intervene and try to calm him down. David praise, captain of Austria, He took it by mouth and tried to reassure him. He was clearly out of control.

In addition to the words, a gesture gave away his racist references. With his hands he made a sign similar to an “OK”, a set of letters used by white supremacists.

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee called Marko Arnautovic’s celebration an insult to the opponent, which implies the minimum penalty of a game of suspension. Hence, for the Netherlands vs. Austria this Thursday, will not be able to uniform.

Marko Arnautovic apologized

The Austrian Football Federation reported on its website the suspension of its striker, including his statements after an unfortunate event that had more impact than the match itself.

“I publicly admitted my misconduct in celebrating the goal, even before the proceedings started, and I apologized for it. There have been regrettable statements from both parties, but the provocations do not justify my behavior. Immediately after the game there was a debate and a mutual apology“Commented Arnautovic, who will also make a donation of $ 30,000 dollars for an integration project.

For its part, the selection of North macedoniaThrough Twitter, he published an image accompanied by the hashtag “respect”, probably in reference to the incident that occurred.