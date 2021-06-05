Racist New York psychiatrist dreams of “shooting white people”: scandal at prestigious Yale University



Anti Racism March, NYC 2020.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

Dr. Aruna Khilanani, a NYC psychiatrist, told an audience at the prestigious Faculty of Medicine Yale University (Connecticut) that I had fantasies of “Unload a revolver at the head of any white person who got in my way.”

Khilanani expressed the Racist comments in a virtual conference at the Center for Children’s Studies of the Ivy League institution held on April 6 and whose audio was released yesterday by the former opinion writer and editor of The New York Times newspaper, Bari Weiss.

There the Iranian-born psychiatrist also said that the whites “make my blood boil” and “are crazy and they have been for a long time. “

A flyer promoting the talk that Weiss posted online titled the conference “The psychopathic problem of the white mind” and included “learning objectives” such as “Establish the lack of empathy of whites towards the anger of blacks as a problem “and” Understanding how whites are psychologically dependent on black anger. “

Khilanani opened his comments that day by telling the audience, “I am going to say a lot of things, and it will probably elicit a lot of responses, and I want you to maybe notice them in yourself.”

Then asked “Prayers for DMX” – referring to the African-American rapper that he was hospitalized and would die three days later in New York from an overdose – before discussing what he described as the “Intense rage and futility” that people of color supposedly feel when they talk to whites about racism.

“We are calm, we are giving, also giving, and then, when we get angry, use our responses as confirmation that we are crazy or we have emotional problems, ”Khilanani said, using the plural“ we ”when referring to people of color. “It always ends like this, it happens all the time. Like a damn timer, you can count it. “

“Nothing angers me more than a white person who tells me not to get mad, because they haven’t seen real anger yet ”, he claimed, before confessing that he “systematically” cut off most of his former white friends “about five years” ago.

Later in the talk, Khilanani claimed that talking to white people about racial issues was “useless because they are at the wrong level of conversation.” “White people are crazy, and have been for a long time … White people feel like we are bullying them when we bring up race,” he said.

On her Twitter account, Khilanani defines herself as a “forensic psychiatrist and psychoanalyst with experience in violence and racism. I left academic institutions because of racism. Without cutting. Word”.

After the audio was released yesterday, Khilanani did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Dr. Andres Martin, director of medical studies at the Yale Child Study Center, who was listed as “course director” for the talk, the New York Post reported.

NYC shrink tells Yale audience she fantasizes about shooting white people in head https://t.co/ju0N3ve3lt pic.twitter.com/OKoQLOuCsI – New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2021

Just count the number of times a white person uses the word good or nice when talking about themselves. # whitegoodness. # seriesiscoming #DaveChappelle #racism #antiracism #RepresentationMatters #BlackLivesMatter #WhitePrivilege – Aruna Khilanani MD MA (@aruna_khilanani) January 26, 2021