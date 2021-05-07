Racist Burger King Florida Customer Insults Black Employee And Throws The Whopper At Her



Stock image with the Burger King logo.

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

An elderly woman took on a “Whopper” against a black employee in a Burger King in Florida while throwing him Racist insults because the tomato in his order was very fine.

Judith Ann Black, 77, was arrested on April 30 in connection with the incident by police officers in Wildwood, according to a report by The Smoking Gun this week.

“She stated that she was upset because the victim did not fix the problem,” says the authorities’ report, and that is why he threw the hamburger he had in his hand. “When confronted, Ms. Black alleged that she did not hit the victim with the hamburger“, Said the Police.

The defendant admitted to calling the worker “stupid black pu **”, among other derogatory terms for her skin color.

The employee told officers that the customer was yelling at her while she was at the counter.

“When the victim turned around, Black proceeded to throw the Whopper at her, hitting her in the back, just below the neck against her will,” says the information available so far about the altercation. “Then Black left the fast food restaurant towards his vehicle, followed by her husband, and left the place ”.

The victim and another employee went outside and listened when the assailant called her “nigg **,” an offensive way of calling black people.

Videos of witnesses inside the Burger King give an account of the facts.

Police officers found the suspect through the license plate of her husband’s vehicle.

The woman faces assault charges, but because of the racist language he used against the victim, the crime is classified as third degree.

Black, who lived in The Villages, a retirement community, She was released after posting a $ 2,500 bond.