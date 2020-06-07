Downtown Washington is conspicuous for its wealth, but standing there among the protesting crowd, Justin Monroe is skeptical that he can be part of that prosperity.

“This just isn’t for certain people, for many certain people,” says this African-American. “We cannot earn that money. They do not want us to earn that money.”

Monroe, 25, is a restaurant cook who lost his job to the confinement of the coronavirus and lives in a part of the capital that is separated by a downtown river, where many luxury offices and government buildings have been located. .

He considers as a norm and not as an exception, the police violence that caused the protests to spread throughout the country. “I don’t like them,” he says, referring to the police. “I don’t like to see many of my race mates being shot by the police.”

George Floyd’s death, while in Minneapolis police custody, led to various protests demanding an end to violence against African-Americans, who studies show that they face a high risk of dying at the hands of law enforcement.

Yet the inequality African Americans face goes beyond interaction with the police: from low wages to longer commuting times, the structure of the world’s largest economy profoundly marginalizes the black population.

“African Americans have always been fully involved in the United States economy, but they do not fully receive the benefits,” said Nicole Smith, chief economist at the Center for Education and Workforce at Georgetown University.

A wide gap

Before Floyd died under the knee of a white police officer on a city street, the coronavirus pandemic had already taken a heavy toll in the United States, with the deaths of more than 106,000 people and the loss of 42 million jobs.

Even disease discriminates: Black Americans make up 13.4% of the population, but account for 22.9% of deaths from covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They also weigh heavily on the 13.4% unemployment rate in May, with a slight increase of 16.8% for African-Americans, according to the Labor department.

But the economy put African-Americans at a disadvantage long before the pandemic hit.

They earn 73 cents for every dollar a white American earns, with a poverty rate two and a half times higher, according to the Center for Analysis and Thought Economic Policy Institute.

The gap is so large that the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland estimated last year that the average wealth of white families is 6.5 times greater than the average of black families, a difference much like the one there was in 1962.

In an optimistic scenario, black Americans will catch up with whites in about 200 years. But, due to the pandemic, Cleveland Federal Reserve research economist Dionissi Aliprantis warned that “most gaps will increase.”

Rooted Racism

Homeownership is key to creating wealth between generations, but a 2018 study by the Brookings Institution found that homes in neighborhoods where at least half of residents are black are valued 50% less than neighborhoods where no one lives. Resident is African American.

Blacks also spend more time going to work than any other group, according to a 2014 University of Chicago study, as they often live in neighborhoods with fewer jobs and worse transportation connections.

Even the name can hurt them, according to a 2016 study by researchers from the University of Toronto and Stanford University, African-Americans who try to hide their race in resumes are contacted by employers more than twice as often as those They do not do it.

“I am definitely at a disadvantage for one, who has just left college and is a minority,” said Emmanuel Sánchez, a black student nearing the end of his studies who also joined the protests outside the White House.

A lot of federal laws prohibit open discrimination, but many black Americans say they feel bias is part of everyday life.