Although it is one of the most popular youth series since its debut in 2017, and either because it is based on the characters of Archie Comics or the performances of its cast, but recently the actress Vanessa Morgan criticized an aspect of ‘Riverdale’.

The production has stood out from other teen dramas with its absurd and twisted interpretation of its source material.It has also turned its main cast into prospects for big screen projects.

KJ Apa recently headlined the drama ‘I Still Believe’, Cole Sprouse put his dramatic skills to the test on ‘Five Feet Apart’, Lili Reinhart made a splash when she appeared on ‘Hustlers’, these are just a few examples.

But beyond the main cast, series star Vanessa Morgan criticized one aspect of ‘Riverdale’ and that’s her way of treating characters of color.

Morgan plays Toni Topaz in production, joining the series in the second season, before moving on to the regular series the following season.

Transferred to Riverdale High School after her school closed, Toni is a member of the Southside Serpents, who acts as a guide to help Jughead join the group.

Toni has had an affair with Cheryl Blossom, which quickly unfolded on screen, occasionally having stories of her own.

I’m not being Quite anymore. ✊🏽 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/JXgJic4mrR – Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) May 31, 2020

In a series of posts on social media, Morgan revealed his feelings regarding the handling of his character, The actress began by saying that she was tired of how black characters were often portrayed in entertainment.

As for her situation, Topaz suggested that she was tired of being introduced as a companion to the white characters and included only because of the diversity.

In other posts, Morgan revealed that she received the least money and also defended her former co-star Ashleigh Murray, who has joined ‘Katy Keene’.

Reinhart responded to Morgan’s comments with support, as did many other ‘Riverdale’ fans, who assure that the actress received screen time that was more comparable to that of a recurring guest star than to a regular on the show.