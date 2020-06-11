It remains to be seen if the protests translate into votes in favor of his rival in the November elections, Joe Biden, a candidate who enthuses few young people.

The protests against racist violence in the United States have reinforced the fall in the president’s polls Donald trump, but it remains to be seen if the energy in the streets translates into votes in favor of his rival in the November elections, Joe Biden, an applicant that excites few young people.

In one of the manifestations in Washington for the death of the African American George Floyd, a young man in a blue mask was riding his bicycle through the crowd with a plea written on a piece of cardboard: “Remember this in November.”

The banner summed up well the longing of the Democratic Party, which has been quick to support protests over police violence affecting African Americans, a historically progressive voting bloc but whose participation declined in 2016 elections compared to the previous decade.

The protests have been repeated in more than 700 cities and towns in all US states, including mostly white or conservative, in a sign that the wave of frustration has not only mobilized blacks, but has generated a self-examination among Caucasian Americans.

Trump campaign concern

The movement has raised concern in the campaign re-election of Trump, which in recent weeks has seen its support decline in key states such as Arizona, Ohio, Florida and Georgia, as well as among older Americans.

Trump began 2020 with considerable options to prevail in the November elections, thanks to the economic expansion enjoyed by the country, the inherent advantage of being a sitting president, and the nature of the US electoral system, which centers the battle on a handful of key states.

However, the arrival of coronavirus COVID-19 to the United States – become the country with the most cases and deaths from pandemic– and its impact on the economy complicated the outlook for Trump, who must now also face the wave of protests.

Biden is ahead, but there’s plenty left for November.

“With COVID-19, the economic decline and protests over the racism And the police would say that Biden has a 60 percent chance of winning, ”said Zoltan Hajnal, professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego.

Although the protests have sparked a debate about racism that could influence the electoral outcome, Hajnal believes that such an impact will likely be “marginal” unless the protests last “long enough,” because there are still five months left for elections of November 3.

“These elections They are still in the air, “stressed the expert.

In the face of outrage, “Law and Order”

According to a poll published this week by CNN, only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump, his worst score in a year and a half, and a similar percentage to that recorded at this point in his term by former presidents. Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, who lost their reelection campaigns.

Trump’s strategy to deal with this data and the protests has been to rescue the motto of “Law”Of their 2016 campaign, which was also used by former presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald reagan and that it works well among the 30 percent of voters who unconditionally endorse him.

However, given that his 2016 victory was very tight, Trump needs to mobilize a broader coalition, and it is difficult for the ironclad slogan of “law and order” to succeed in the current context: on the contrary, “it could divert many to the Democratic field moderate voters or independent ”, according to Hajnal.

