Racism, unfortunately, continues to be one of the recurring themes in soccer today. Many players of color have been insulted and booed from the stands this last season and some have been about to stand in the middle of a game.

05/31/2020

Act at 5:00 p.m.

CEST

Sport.es

Most of them learn to live with it, to treat it as something common in their daily lives. So see Onana, Ajax goalkeeper, who addressed the issue in an interview with the Cameroonian media ‘Radio Sport Info’. “Of course, I have experienced racism. It is part of my daily life, especially when we play a game away from home with Ajax.“denounced the footballer who arrived in Amsterdam in 2015 from the Barça youth team. Onana explained that despite” listening to things “, he prefers” not to think about it too much. “” This plague exists in football and will not end soon ” The goalkeeper commented emphatically.

During the interview, Onana also spoke about Cameroon’s good quarry of goalkeepers. “Cameroon is a land blessed for goalkeepers. And I’m not the only one who feels the weight of responsibility. Fabrice is also aware of this, “he commented referring to Fabrice Ondoa, his cousin, with whom he shared the dressing room at Barça B and with whom he disputed the position in the goal of the Cameroon team.

Onana contract with Ajax ends this 2020 and many large European clubs are already calling their port.

.