The first Africans to reach America were free men, and they took their first steps on this continent in the current territory of the Dominican Republic. When the Catholic kings of Spain gave the order to bring slaves to the Spanish colonies to work on the plantations, it was that a history of slavery, inequality and racism that 400 years after it began and more than 150 years after it was abolished, is still in force in many ways.

Between 1492 and the beginning of the 17th century, African slaves began to arrive in boats to work the lands of the Spanish, Portuguese, French and British colonies. Thus slave traders emerged as part of a business that defined blacks as less than human. Names like John Hawkins, a pirate smuggler, was relevant in the first century of slavery on the American continent.

The United States history books point out that Between 1619 and 1620, the first two African slave ships arrived in the British colonies, specifically Virginia in newly founded Jamestown, and Maryland. These two groups of slaves were the first step that demarcated the history of slavery, segregation and racism of what we now consider the world power, the country of opportunities and the greatest democracy in the world.

But what has really happened with this issue that 20 years into the 21st century and 150 years after slavery was abolished in the territory, an unarmed black man who did not represent any danger, was assassinated in broad daylight by a group of police.

Following a logic, there is none other than the fact that George Floyd was black in an extremely racist country with a history of police brutality against the community quite long.

The history of the African American community is based on slavery, oppression and death that for 400 years, built a cultural imaginary that perceives (because it continues to happen) blacks as inferior beings. Currently, and as a historical fact that has not ceased to be, African Americans are criminalized and murdered but with the difference that in the XXI century, We have the opportunity to record it on a cell phone, upload it to the networks and expose the case worldwide.

However. The fact that there is a risk of police brutality being exposed in this way, and still happening, speaks to something much more serious: a justice system that does not support black people. In the United States, according to the latest 2018 census, African Americans represent 14.6 percent of the total population, that is, more than 47 million people of color. An obvious minority, but one that has been part of its social and economic construction since it was established as an independent nation.

With the abolition of slavery in the 1930s, three constitutional amendments were drafted. One is abolition itself; another for them to become citizens; and the last one so that they had the right to vote. With this, African Americans, or Afro-descendants, became US citizens. So why not give them the same opportunities as white people? Why should a black person, regardless of age, religion, or social status, be afraid to take to the streets without posing any risk to anyone?

The United States has been described as a “failed social experiment”, a country that cannot guarantee the rights and freedoms of each of its citizens, because under a capitalist regime (as some experts point out), people have a price, and the least profitable or profitable are black people. In addition, there is this historical-cultural factor about the image of black people as part of a person’s wealth, but owner of it. I mean, like part of the production (harvesting in the cotton fields) and as an object of trade (slave trade).

After the Civil War ended, the United States was already talking about equal rights and the distribution of land to black families, but after Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, everything fell apart, and racial segregation began to take legal, economic, and social forms in the so-called Jim Crow era.

The black community was excluded in the most violent ways. They had no right to vote, their work was not compensated, and education was precarious. If someone dared to challenge the Jim Crow laws, in the face of a white person, communities could end up in jail or dead. Added to this is an extremely racist group of violence, the infamous Ku Klux Klan, which was founded in 1865 in Tennessee by Confederate veterans and had the goal of murdering black people and exposing their bodies as part of the humiliations they received: separate public transportation, secluded schools, and exclusive city regions for them.

This is one of the reasons why, Until the last century, the economic wealth of black people has been considerably lower than that of a white middle-class person. Mortgages to obtain a home of their own, for example, were not granted in areas that were considered high risk, and this is determined based on the race of the people who live there. A black parent, in that case, I could not access a mortgage to have a house in a white area because it would lower the cost of rent for all the others …

A person of color earns less than a white person even if they perform the same activities. There is an economic gap that has even increased over time. In other words, black communities have no stability or economic security. and they suffer discrimination in their jobs.

The reason? Since slavery was abolished, and there was talk of granting basic rights to black communities – slaves who had already obtained their freedom – some white people asked where their rights lay. And it was not about reducing the rights of white communities, but rather recognizing that African Americans had the same opportunities as freedom.

But it is the same question that whites asked in the second half of the 19th century, it is the one that some people continue to ask when talking about social justice for blacks. Black Lives Matter is a slogan that has been taken to demand justice for black minorities, and the answer is sometimes “All Lives Matter” without understanding that it is not about doing the same thing that has been done with the lives of people of African descent, but recognizing that they have the same rights to life as anyone: white, Asian, Hispanic …

All lives matter equally, not one above the other as until this 2020, has been: the life of a white person, at least for the United States police, is worth more than that of a black person. The #BlackLivesMatter movement emerged in 2013 thanks to Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, three women activists who saw in a specific case, the history of racism and injustices in which the United States has been built.

In February 2012, a 17-year-old teenager named Trayvon Martin was shot dead by George Zimmerman. This subject assured that it was self-defense, but Trayvon was not armed, and the evidence indicates that he fled Zimmerman, as he had a shot to the neck.

Zimmerman was arrested, but a jury decided that he was innocent and should be released. There was no justice for Trayvon. This story was not new in 2012, but it was the beginning of a movement that does not appeal to the conscience of societies to do what is right, but to do what is human: respect human lives regardless of their race, gender, religion, social status. #BlackLivesMatter

Black Lives Matter began to gather strength as more cases like Trayvon’s began to emerge and attract attention. In 2014, Michael Brown, a young African American man, was killed by a white police officer in Missouri. Brown was unarmed, and the police said he had to shoot after a physical confrontation. Several protests began in Ferguson and various cities in the United States, but the killings continued.

That same year, Eric Garner, the father of 6 children, was accused of selling cigarettes in New York. A policeman attacked him from behind by taking him by the neck, and once on the floor, several officers attempted to subdue him. He was murdered. His last words were “I can’t breathe”. And last Monday, May 25, George Floyd was killed when a policeman, after arresting him and throwing him face down on the floor, put his knee on his neck. He suffocated him.

Floyd’s last words were “I can’t breathe”. Four years of difference between one case and another, but with dozens of women and men killed by the police without being armed or representing a real danger. What does that mean? Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Ezell Ford, Walter Scott, Atatiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor, Dominique Clayton, Eric Reason, Botham Jean …

Botham Jean was at home eating ice cream in the living room when Amber Guyger, a 31-year-old white police officer, entered and shot him. She claimed that after a 15-hour shift, she was tired and entered her neighbor’s apartment, and thinking that she was an intruder, she shot. During his testimony, he said he was afraid. Afraid of what?

A week ago, a black man recorded a white woman’s attacks on him. The woman in question was with her dog off leash in Central Park. The African American man asked her to follow the rules of coexistence, and to tie her dog … but she began to attack him verbally, so he recorded her. The woman in question said she was going to speak to the police and tell them that “an African American man was threatening her and her dog,” emphasizing the word “African American.” as if that gave truth to an alleged attack.

The problem is yes. The figure of a black person, culturally speaking, means danger and crime, but this is because wealth has never been distributed equally and communities have been excluded from opportunities for security. In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson changed the rules of the game somewhat by making housing laws the same for both whites and blacks.

The president said that the “American way of life” would be just that: equality in the power to acquire property. But even though the speeches point to that, we are still very far from reality and the proof is that An armed white man who is arrested can get out of a shootout while an unarmed black man without the need for violence is killed.

The gap is in the numbers. According to The Washington Post, 1,222 people of color were shot dead by police in 2019, and the numbers increase when we consider cases like Floyd and Garner, who died under other circumstances. #BlackLivesMatter

Martin Luther King, in his 1963 book Why We Can’t Wait, said: “It is obvious that if a man enters a race at the starting line 300 years after another man, the first would have to perform an impossible feat in order to catch up with his competition partner.” He said this referring to the fact that whites in the United States have a 300-year advantage in terms of rights.

However, feats have been accomplished, and the United States prides itself on a couple of sports played mostly by blacks. His idols, those who accomplish impossible feats, are African American.

The best voice in history, considered this way by the experts, was black and was called Whitney Houston, the only one capable of recording the 12-note range of the national anthem (which was written by Francis Scott Key, slave owner). * The 1991 version of the Super Bowl was prerecorded, but:

Aretha Franklin, Big Mama Thornton, Nina Simone, Millie Jackson, Roberta Flack, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Ross, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington, Etta James, Beyoncé …

Jesse Owens, an African American, was the only one who can challenge Hitler within Nazi Germany when he took the gold in the 100 meters with his body. And the track record of the black community in athletics is just the beginning.

Afro-descendants are owners of rhythms taken up by the best bands in history such as The Beatles. Paul, John, George, and Ringo were fans of Chuck Berry, for example, and Chuck Berry was synonymous with rock and roll, which has its roots in rythm and blues. This genre was born during the time of racial segregation and is also based on social aspects such as migration and gospel.

Louis Jordan, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Barry White, Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Little Richard, B.B. King, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown …

So we have to turn to see history, that of humanity, and see in it that we are all those who participate in the exercises of inequality. No one, we are sure, would raise a hand willing to receive the same treatment as a black person in the United States, but neither would an indigenous person in Mexico or a woman in Latin America … if we do not want for ourselves what we know is wrong, why what do we allow to continue to exist?

