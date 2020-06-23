Pep Guardiola He spoke of racism again after Manchester City’s resounding victory against Burnley on Monday night. The Catalan coach gave his vision of the events after a plane with the slogan « White lives matter Burnley » flew over Eithad just before the match while the footballers were kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

«Of course white lives matter, but those of blacks too. What matters is the human being. I have traveled a lot, I have lived in many countries and we are all the same. Education is the only thing that will save us, « said Guardiola about the controversial banner that went around the world.

The Catalan coach, as he said a few days ago, reiterated that racism continues to exist. «This problem comes from a long time ago, we will not change it in a week. Racism continues to exist and we have to fight it every day, « he concluded.

Guardiola He already copied covers a few days ago after stating at a press conference that: «We should apologize to blacks for how we whites have treated them in the last 400 years. I am ashamed ».