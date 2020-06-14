Racing Club v Alianza Lima – 2020 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup | Rodrigo Valle / .
Racing is preparing for a rather unusual passing period, but first you will have to see what it sells and then go to market.
It will be a transfer market out of the ordinary, the covid-19 pandemic has economically hit clubs around the world, but in Argentina the financial shock was great, as a result of what the country was already going through. This is the reason why everyone will speculate a lot, finely measure each transfer and be cautious, and that is why from La Academia they have very clear steps: first sell, then buy.
As much as the loan by Nicolás Oroz, in exchange for $ 250,000 to Al Wasl, was made, the managers try to make good profits for Lautaro Martínez and Ricardo Centurión, players who will be key to knowing the situation that Racing will have in the marking of passes.
Less than a month before the Pass Market opens
What position should Racing strengthen? pic.twitter.com/ZiMJXHubOF
– Alan Martínez (@MartinezAlanOk) June 4, 2020
In the situation of the Bull, it is expected that between July 1 and 15 it will be officialized as a new reinforcement of Barcelona and of the final amount, the Avellaneda club will receive 10% (it is estimated that it would be 8 million euros).
In the case of Centurión, the intention is to negotiate it with another club, but in this case they expect a sale, since Racing does not want to relinquish it, something that has already been done and does not end in the best way. Although there is a clear interest from Vélez to retain it, from La Academia they know that to sell it (in this pass market) they need an important offer from Europe. Sporting de Lisboa is one of the great candidates.
The president of Racing wants to recover at least a large part of the more than five million dollars he paid to return to have Centurion, which was not so profitable, since the player caused countless conflicts and had to go out the back door .