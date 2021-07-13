Racing vs. San Pablo LIVE ONLINE for the Copa Libertadores: day, time and TV channels to SEE the game LIVE on ESPN

Racing will visit Saint Paul in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. The meeting will take place this Tuesday, July 13 at the Morumbi Stadium and will have transmission of ESPN for much of South America.

The Academy has not played an official match for a long time, since Argentine football stopped its competition for the Copa América. The last meeting of these characteristics that he disputed was the June 4, when he played the final of the Professional League Cup against Colón: that day he fell 3-0 and came out runner-up in that tournament.

Those led by Hernán Crespo, meanwhile, have been competing, since the Brasileirao did not stop despite the tournament of selections that was played in that country. Although San Pablo won the last two games it played, it is not in a good position in the tournament, since, in its first games, it reaped poor results.

The last time these two teams saw each other was on May 18, a very short time ago., because they shared the group in the first phase of this competition. That day Racing won 1-0 and secured the first place in that area, what will be the result this time? It will be seen.

Date and time: When do San Pablo and Racing play?

Schedules and TV according to each country

Argentina: 21:30 hours by ESPN

Uruguay: 21.30 hours by ESPN

Brazil: 21.30 hours by Fox Sports and Facebook Watch Conmebol

chili: 8.30 pm by Fox Sports 1

Bolivia: 8.30 pm by ESPN

Venezuela: 8.30 pm by ESPN

Paraguay: 20.30 hours by ESPN

Colombia: 7.30 pm by ESPN

Ecuador: 7.30 pm by ESPN

Mexico: 7.30 pm by Marca Claro and Claro Sports

Peru: 7.30 pm by ESPN

USA: 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET by Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS