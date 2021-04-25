Racing Valverdeño achieves a draw against Valdivia (2-2)

04/25/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

The Valdivia and the Racing Valverdeño tied at two in the match held this Sunday in the First of May. The Valdivia came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Trujillo and with a streak of four losses in a row in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Racing Valverdeño lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the AD Lobon. With this result, the Valdivian team was in tenth position, while the Racing Valverdeño, for his part, is ninth at the end of the meeting.

The first team to score was the Racing Valverdeño, which premiered the luminous thanks to the success of Guilherme Alexandre moments after the start of the game, in minute 3. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Valdivian team, which tied with a goal from Viti at 63 minutes. He added again the Valdivia, achieving the comeback with a bit of Murillo at 74 minutes. However, Valverde de Leganés’ team achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Jose Mari on the verge of the end, in 86, ending the confrontation with the result of 2-2.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Valdivia jumped off the bench Isaac appiah, Patrick, Alexander, Miguel Angel Y Gomez replacing Loren, Ruben Molina, Ore, Ruco Y Robert, while the changes of the visiting team were Jose Mari, Leonardo, Harkaoui, Victor Aguinaco Y Bottle, who jumped into the field for Lauri, Carlos, Robert, Jona Y Ferrera.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Squire Y Sandoval by the Valdivia already Robert, Jona Y Guilherme Alexandre by the Valverde de Leganés team.

With this result, the Valdivia is left with 14 points and Racing Valverdeño with 21 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Valdivia is against him Olivenza, Meanwhile he Racing Valverdeño will face the Bell tower.

Data sheetValdivia:Moraga, Sandoval, Roberto (Gomez, min.82), Curro, Murillo, Mena (Alejandro, min.56), Escudero, Rubén Molina (Patricio, min.56), Loren (Isaac Appiah, min.56), Ruco ( Miguel Ángel, min. 70) and VitiRacing Valverdeño:Antonio Jesús, Aitor, Bermúdez, Robert (Harkaoui, min.77), Lauri (José Mari, min.60), Ferrera (Botello, min.85), Guilherme Alexandre, Blanco, Jona (Víctor Aguinaco, min.77), Golo and Carlos (Leonardo, min.60)Stadium:First of MayGoals:Guilherme Alexandre (0-1, min. 3), Viti (1-1, min. 63), Murillo (2-1, min. 74) and José Mari (2-2, min. 86)