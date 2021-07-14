Racing took an important result from Brazil, drew against Sao Paulo

Libertadores Cup

The Academy was strong as a visitor and rescued the equality to a goal against the Tricolor of São Paulo, at the Morumbí stadium. Vitor Bueno and Enzo Copetti scored the goals of the match.

Conmebol Game action between Sao Paulo and Racing. (Photo: ..)

This Tuesday, Sao Paulo and Racing drew 1-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América. It is an important result for the team led by Juan Antonio Pizzi, which will have to define the key in Argentine territory.

Two ‘old acquaintances’, two champions of the continent, saw each other in the mythical stadium of the capital of São Paulo. In the first exchange the goal actions were divided; both teams played an interesting game in which they wanted to score from the start.

However, the first to go ahead on the scoreboard were the locals, led by Argentine Hernán Crespo. Vitor Bueno, paying tribute to his DT, due to the mistrust of the attackers, took advantage of a tremendous failure by Gabriel Arias and scored the 1-0. Celebration of the locals in their stadium.

Those from Avellaneda went for everything, they wanted to make a difference and minutes later they succeeded. At minute 45 + 1, Copetti, from the edge of the large area, dispatched himself with a shot flush with the grass and beat goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, who no matter how stretched he was unable to stop the well-placed shot from the ram.

For the second half, the teams were filled with impatience, mainly the Brazilians, who appealed to ‘whatever’ to score a second goal that will make them more comfortable facing the game back to be played next week, next Tuesday 20 of July.

Finally, the marker was sealed in boards. The key is a little more in favor of the Argentines who will play with the small advantage of the visiting goal. It should be remembered that in this present edition both clubs had already met in the group stage of the continental competition. In Argentina they finished 0-0 and in Brazil they finished 0-1.

Sao Paulo vs. Racing: