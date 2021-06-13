Racing Team Nederland values ​​an LMP2 program at IMSA for 2022

Racing Team Nederland has been one of the great animators of the WEC LMP2 category in recent seasons. Indeed, the Dutch structure has been one of the contenders for the place form silver class title with different driver lineups in which Nyck de Vries has played a very important role. However, the 2021 campaign is being more difficult for Racing Team Nederland, in part because of their decision to bet on the Pro-Am category that the WEC has established in the LMP2 class. A path that contrasts with the excessive professionalization of other teams.

As a result of their Pro-Am lineup, Racing Team Nederland is playing a supporting role in the start of the WEC, both in Spa and in about 8 Hours of Portimao in which he had a touch with a Ferrari. A circumstance that is not accidental and that feeds the objective of the team in his communion with TDS Racing -equipment that supports the project- to attempt the ‘American adventure’. In fact, Racing Team Nederland values ​​having a full program at IMSA in 2022 after debuting in the championship last January on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Xavier Combet, head of the TDS Racing team, has been commissioned to put this on the table in recent statements: «TDS Racing has always been drawn to IMSA and going there with Racing Team Nederland would be an ideal situation.. It is perfect to align an LMP2 there. Racing at Daytona and discovering the championship sounds good. It’s true that ACO-labeled series are part of TDS Racing’s DNA. We intend to continue there because we have capitalized on our experience to good effect. I think we have what it takes to take TDS Racing into the LMH category supporting another structure.