Racing Strasbourg host Lorient on the last day

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the last day of Ligue 1 will be played, in which we will see the Strasbourg and to Lorient in the Stade de La Meinau.

The Racing Strasbourg faces with optimism for the meeting of the thirty-eighth day after achieving victory away from his field in the Allianz rivera by 0-2 against OGC Nice, with a bit of Ludovic ajorque. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won 11 of the 37 matches played to date, with a streak of 48 goals for and 57 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Lorient He took the victory against the FC Metz during their last match of the competition (2-1), with goals from Yoane wissa Y Jerome hergault, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Racing Strasbourg. Of the 37 games he has played in this Ligue 1 season, the Lorient he has won 11 of them with a figure of 49 goals in favor and 67 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Racing Strasbourg He has achieved a balance of four wins, 10 losses and four draws in 18 games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the competition. At the exits, the Lorient they have won once and drawn six times in their 18 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Racing Strasbourg and the balance is a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row unbeaten against this rival in Ligue 1. The last confrontation between the Strasbourg and the Lorient In this competition it was held in August 2020 and ended with a score of 3-1 for the visitors.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the Ligue 1 classification (41 points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The home team is fifteenth, while the away team is currently in seventeenth place.