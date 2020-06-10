The ‘filming day’ is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 17

Lance Stroll will be in charge of getting on the RP20 at Silverstone

Racing Point will use one of their ‘filming days’ – the second and last of the year for them – to test this season’s car at Silverstone before Formula 1 returns in early July for the Austrian Grand Prix.

It should be remembered that the ‘filming days’ are days set aside for the teams to record and produce the necessary material of the season in terms of marketing, but they are always profitable as much as possible.

There are only two recording days allowed for each team per season, each with a maximum of 100 kilometers on the track. Racing Point spent its first ‘wild card’ before the preseason tests, and next week it will use the second.

Specifically, next Wednesday, June 17, they will carry out a test on the Silverstone circuit – which is located next to the factory – to ‘dust off’ the RP20 and try some new solutions in the car.

In this way, Racing Point will be the first team to test its car again this year after the pre-season tests – Mercedes and Ferrari, with 2018 cars. The pilot in charge of shooting on the British track will be Lance Stroll.

Of course, the head of the team, Otmar Szafnauer, has been eager to see how the car performs after some more than satisfactory winter tests at the Circuit de Bacelona-Catalunya.

“We are eager to see how competitive it is. I think the first circuits should go well for us, even Hungary; Silverstone should also adjust well. Then we returned to Barcelona, ​​and during the winter we were strong there,” said Szafnauer, according to collects the British magazine Autosport.

“I think this schedule should be good for us, so we are eager to see how the car works and what we can do on each of those circuits to find the optimal point and optimize the configuration,” he added.

