Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1 is confirmed. The 2021 season will see one of the best car brands, Aston Martin, return to the grid as a working F1 team, and continues to operate from its Silverstone base.

On Monday, March 30, Aston Martin Lagonda shareholders approved a € 536 million fundraiser, backed by a € 260 million injection of new capital from the Yew Tree Consortium, a group of investors led by Lawrence Stroll. As part of this investment, the Canadian businessman will become Executive President of Aston Martin and Aston Martin will create his own F1 racing team.

The benefits of a return to the pinnacle of motorsports are clear. There is no better way to build the Aston Martin brand globally, and engage with your customer base, than to have a successful Formula 1 team. Sport demands design and engineering excellence, and relentless innovation, much of it. which will be shared with the engineering and development teams at Gaydon and will progressively be incorporated into future generations of cars, particularly the planned range of mid-engine cars.

That work is about to begin with the establishment of engineering teams and task forces to lay the foundation for the team’s success, car development, and global brand building.

All Formula 1 has been temporarily stopped due to COVID-19. In the UK, many teams have joined together in the Pitlane Project to develop and build new fans as quickly as possible.

.