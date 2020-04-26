Otmar Szafnauer is a supporter of continuity in Formula 1

Silverstone head of training sees cut costs

Otmar Szafnauer is one of the principal core team ’that should always be attended to. It may not give many headlines, but what it says gives food for thought. Let’s not forget the game that he knew how to get Force India out despite his modest means and the financial uncertainty that surrounded the team in recent years, now overcome with the arrival of Lawrence Stroll and company at the helm of Racing Point.

Otmar spoke on Friday of Aston Martin’s plans to be a ‘top’ team in three years, perhaps an overly ambitious goal, what to sell, the dream that marks the direction of work. And yet the most interesting and important thing that is hidden by an F1 where the urgent, selling illusion, does not allow the important thing to be done or delayed, something that unfortunately happens in almost all aspects of everyday life: delaying entry into force of the new rules.

The approach of the main Racing Point / Aston Martin team coincides in general terms as what we proposed just a month ago. So we asked ourselves if the 2022 rules would ever see the light of day, and we even wondered if what was realistic would not be the budget ceiling that Max Mosley hinted at, 40 million euros at the time.

For me, what he said about delaying the new rules not to 2022 as approved, but for later and even rethinking them, has substance. It is something that coincides with what Christian Horner, of Red Bull, also defended, although in his case other reasons also come into play.

“I hope we can keep the current rules for a long time yet. The concept of 2021 rules – now delayed to 2022 – was made with the intention of offering more spectacular and competitive races. If this year, when things resume, we have good races, perhaps it would be prudent to study delaying new aerodynamic rules, “said Szafnauer.

It is not lost on him that this year’s crisis will leave many sequels next year. That the budget ceiling, even with the last cut to $ 145 million, may be insufficient. That the big teams will have no trouble reaching it but the small ones will stay far away from it. That the change of rules, especially if there are radical aerodynamic changes, is always expensive, very expensive. That the little ones will not have enough money to face it and that they run the risk of achieving the opposite of what is intended, that is, to deepen the chasm that separates ‘first and second division’.

“What we have now is not so bad. It is actually quite good and, if the rules do not change, we will end up saving money. These days, we should be doing everything possible to try to spend less,” said Szafnauer.

The new rules were designed to reduce costs and gain competitiveness, but taking into account an upper supplementary limit. The greats do not want to know anything about changes or delays, although Ferrari and the FIA ​​plan certain concessions, such as leaving more hours of aerodynamics to the most competitive teams – or limiting the hours of the greats more – as a kind of ‘handicap’ to the big ones to match the themes. On paper it seems interesting … but the key is obvious: more aerodynamics, more money to spend.

For Szafnauer what is key at the moment is “spending much less” and perhaps for this reason it is essential to delay the rules and beneficial to make changes or touch-ups.

It is true that the FIA ​​is not up to the task and Jean Todt has flatly refused to contemplate a delay in the entry into force of the rules, but the reality is even more stubborn and ends up prevailing.

We will hear more about it. In fact, the later the season resumes and the more precarious it becomes or the fewer tests can be recovered, the more people will talk about it.

