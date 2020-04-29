Szafnauer believes McLaren’s proposal is overblown

Recognize that the goal is for all teams to continue in F1

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Leader at Racing Point, has confirmed that the new budget ceiling for the 2021 season will be released later this week. The Romanian explained that the Silverstone team would benefit from an intermediate limit between those proposed by Ferrari and McLaren.

The Racing Point crew chief has announced that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 will unveil the new budget limit for the 2021 season soon. After several weeks of delays in team meetings, it seems that a decision has already been made.

“I think we will have a proposal very soon, at the end of this week or at the beginning of the next. We will see what Jean Todt and Chase Carey teach us, “he said in remarks for the British channel Sky Sports.

This is Formula 1. Despite the difficult situation in the sport, the teams have not reached a unanimous consensus to lower the budget ceiling of the initial $ 175 million.

Large teams are aware that independent teams with fewer resources suffer a lot to survive. Liberty Media has already had to advance payments to some. For this reason, they have decided to loosen their insistence a little to maintain the original figure.

However, Ferrari has been the most critical brand with lowering the spending limit. Mattia Binotto has recently recognized that Scuderia may explore new adventures in other categories such as WEC or IndyCar to exploit those additional resources that would be left over from an extreme budget cut.

On the other side of the scale is McLaren. The Woking brand has strongly criticized Ferrari’s attitude and has called for the budget ceiling to be lowered to $ 100 million. A very small figure that would allow the smaller teams to make a leap in terms of equality with the leading teams.

Szafnauer has recognized that Racing Point a budget ceiling of about 130 million dollars “would fit like a finger on your finger”. Some numbers that are halfway between the proposals of Ferrari and McLaren. In addition, the Romanian wants the current technical regulations to be maintained until 2023.

“Perhaps I am somewhat more pragmatic than others, but I think we should look at the whole sport, not just be selfish and look at it from our position. Yes, the big teams have agreed to drop below 175, but 100 is perhaps too much and a big cut for they. I think something in between is the right thing“, has explained.

“We have to be realistic and pragmatic and not be in a situation where the leading teams think, ‘You know what, at this level I am not efficient. I better take all this money invested in the Championships and leave,'” he added.

The Racing Point team leader wants all the teams that make up the grid today to continue in the sport for years to come. Some like Williams will suffer to survive if the Great Circus does not return to its normal normal shortly.

“We don’t want that. We want everyone to continue in the competition and keep Formula 1 as it is today. We must find a budget limit that leaves us all just as disappointed or just as happy, “said Szafnauer to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.