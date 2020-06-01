Racing Point can follow the path of Mercedes and oppose the inverted grid

Unanimity is required to approve the new format

Racing Point is not clear whether to support the proposal to hold reverse grill races at two of this year’s events. If he refused, he would go along with his biker, Mercedes, who has been against it.

Liberty Media explained that they were considering making qualifying races with an inverted grid in both Austria and Great Britain, given that it is planned to run twice on both circuits. The order of the grid would be the reverse of the positions in the World Championship at the end of the first race in each circuit.

However, this requires the support of all the teams on the grid, and both Mercedes and Racing Point have not yet been decided. Both teams asked last weekend to think about it and a decision is expected to be made this week, according to the website Race Fans website.

The condition of Mercedes Customer Racing Point can make Lawrence Stroll emulate the position of the Germans so that the new format does not go forward.

Both Mercedes and Racing Point have not given a definitive ‘no’ to the inverted grill proposal. They have this week at most to give an answer to Liberty.

It must be remembered that Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton were once completely opposed to this idea. “I think it sucks, to be honest,” said Sebastian.

“The people who are proposing this don’t know what they are really talking about,” added Lewis.

The idea of ​​the inverted grill is an invention to try to offer more spectacle and force overtaking. It is also a strategy to retain customers in the lower categories, penalize talent a little to distribute podiums a little more and maintain the illusion and hopes of some pilots, in addition to enriching their achievements.

