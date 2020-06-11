The stop by the covid-19 has caused a delay in the works

The original idea was to move to work there already in 2021

Racing Point will not move to the new factory until August 2022, a year later than originally planned. By then, it must be remembered that the team will already be called Aston Martin.

The team’s plan was to move to the new factory during the next summer hiatus, in 2021, but the covid-19 crisis has paralyzed work at the facility. The new headquarters, which is built right next to the current building, will not move until next August, as confirmed by the team leader, Otmar Szafnauer, to the American website Motorsport.com.

“The factory will exist. We are going to build it for what we needed it, for competitive reasons, for the fact that we are going to be Aston Martin, for the fact that this place has been standing since 1990 and has become too small for us. The only thing is that the covid-19 has pushed the project aside from a temporary point of view quite a bit, “Szafnauer said in remarks to the US website Motorsport.com.

Szafnauer explains that they had the option of delaying entry to the winter of 2021, but they finally decided to postpone the move for a whole year to move all the material in August during the summer break.

“We couldn’t do much, so we had to decide to change the date on which we were going to occupy the new factory, whether it was delaying it for the three or four months that we have postponed works since March or delaying it all year. August is the right time to move because traditionally it is the summer break. We were going to move in August 2021 and we’re going to delay that one year and move in August 2022“added Szafnauer, who assures that they will take advantage of this delay to become more competitive.

