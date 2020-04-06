The information comes through a spokesman for the team

No figures have been disclosed about the personnel affected by the ERTE

Racing Point is the third team to lay off several of its workers temporarily due to the coronavirus crisis. The Silverstone team thus joins the same measure that McLaren and Williams have taken. Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll will also lower their salary.

According to a spokesman for the team: “Part of the staff will receive an ERTE”. Also, Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll “will lower their salaries voluntarily”. There has been no official statement from the team and there has been no further information about the numbers of the affected personnel or the amount of money that their pilots will resign.

Racing Point thus joins McLaren and Williams in announcing the temporary layoff of their staff. These measures are the direct consequence of a meeting between the team leaders of the grid on Monday. The teams have to save their coffers in a moment of lethal crisis without races or income for Formula 1.

Now, the leaders of the brands that make up the Great Circus are negotiating a new figure for the budget ceiling that will come into force in 2021. Everything points to the 154 million euros initially planned being reduced to save teams with fewer resources.

According to information from the Italian press, Ferrari and Red Bull are against reducing this budget limit. For its part, Mercedes supports a block led by McLaren that calls for a reduction to 90 million euros.

Racing Point will become the official Aston Martin team from 2021. The Silverstone team will move its base to a factory with larger dimensions and better technologies. Lawrence Stroll wants to lay the foundations for a champion team this year.

Formula 1 will remain stopped until at least the month of June when the Canadian GP must be played. The first eight races of the 2020 calendar have either been postponed or canceled as is the case with Monaco. The coronavirus crisis still takes its toll on the European continent and is now spreading to America. The start of the season will have to wait.

