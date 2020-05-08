Although their situation has improved, they do not see themselves financially above anyone

Despite having more resources, they continue with their philosophy of making the most of each

Szafnauer assures that they will have to work hard once the season starts

Racing Point crew chief Otmar Szafnauer thinks that despite Lawrence Stroll’s financial backing since he arrived in 2018, they remain the smallest and lowest-budget team on the grid.

During the 2018 summer hiatus, Stroll saved a Force India at downtime, unable this time to deal with its eternal problem with money. The Canadian’s millionaire investment was a great help for the already renamed Racing Point, but yes, his team leader believes that they are still the latest in terms of budget and number of employees.

“When Lawrence came in, he allowed us to have a bigger budget, and with it, a bigger amount of money. But even though we have a much bigger budget than a few years ago, I think we still have the lowest budget on the entire grid, and I also believe that we are the team with the lowest number of employees, “said Szafnauer in words collected by the American web portal Motorsport.com.

“We are still the smallest Formula 1 team. Perhaps Haas has fewer people, because much of his design and manufacturing work is done by Dallara. But if we add Dallara’s workers to the equation, I think we are the smallest, “he insisted.

Szafnauer also added that although Lawrence Stroll’s entry has allowed the team to have a bigger budget, they continue with the philosophy of Force India, which tried to make the most of every pound.

“So now that we have more resources and can do more, the only thing we have to make sure is to maintain the effectiveness that we have had in previous years. We will continue to make the most of each pound, “he explains.

Lastly, he assures that they will not cancel any project that started before the coronavirus crisis. Once they are allowed to return to the factories, they will continue working on them. Of course, it is clear that as soon as the new 2020 season officially starts, they will have to work really hard both at Silverstone and on the circuits.

“We started some of the projects already, but at the moment no one is working, so when we return in mid or late May we will come back with it. after having been standing for two months we will delay a little, but we will not cancel any. In addition, we have to face a compressed 2020 season, and we will have to work to the fullest to achieve our goals, “said Szafnauer to finish.

