Lance Stroll is behind the wheel of the RP20 today

You can do a maximum of 100 kilometers

Racing Point completes a filming day at Silverstone today. The team returns to action after the stop by covid-19. Lance Stroll has taken the wheel of his RP20 this season on the British circuit to regain sensations before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Stroll is in charge of filming at Silverstone on a filming day in which, by regulation, he cannot exceed 100 kilometers. Racing Point has chosen to prepare for the restart of the World Cup with a filming day instead of a test. If they had chosen the second option, they could have ridden without a mileage limit, but they would have had to use a car from at least two seasons ago.

This is Stroll’s first contact with his RP20 since the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​which were held in February. As can be seen in the material they have shared, the day is carried out with all the necessary security measures during this stage of conversion with the covid-19, in which masks and physical distance are mandatory.

“Lance Stroll is behind the wheel today and is for the first time since the Barcelona test in February. Safety comes first today, we work according to the new normality to make sure that everyone is safe in the vicinity of the circuit, “Racing Point announced on Twitter.

No, you're not seeing things … we're at an actual racetrack! Behind closed doors at @SilverstoneUK for a promotional day with the RP20 No access to the public today but stay tuned right here and we'll take you with us behind the scenes …

Guess who's back! It's @lance_stroll behind the wheel – for the first time since winter testing way back in February! Safety is the top priority today. We're operating in line with the 'new normal' to keep everybody safe trackside

VOLUME

Racing Point was one of the revelations of the test last February. Silverstone’s were the fastest team in the midfield, albeit with some controversy, given that their rivals saw many similarities between the new RP20 and the 2019 Mercedes W10. Despite this, the team led by Otmar Szafnauer has high hopes for 2020 and they hope to regain the leadership of the middle group that they lost in 2017.

