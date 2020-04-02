Otmar Szafnauer anticipates that the Austrian will continue in Mercedes until 2022

Wolff is getting closer to renewal with the Germans

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Leader of Racing Point, explained that the team that will transform into Aston Martin from 2021 does not foresee the arrival of Toto Wolff. The Austrian has recently been linked with the Silverstone team.

Szafnauer sees a Toto Wolff totally focused on the Mercedes project of which he is a shareholder. He thinks that until the 2022 season, the Austrian will not consider a change of scenery.

“If you ask me, Toto this year and the next will continue with Mercedes. He will try to win another Championship, he is focused on that. He has participated in the last meetings with the teams and will be in the next one on Friday. I don’t see him doing anything else, “he said in remarks with the British channel Sky Sports.

Rumors of Wolff’s possible departure from Mercedes to Aston Martin have been fueled in recent weeks. The purchase of the prestigious British brand by Lawrence Stroll showed that the Canadian wants to have a winning project in Formula 1 for his son at all costs.

It was speculated that the Mercedes team leader had had some disagreements with Ola Källenius, the head of the Daimler group. However, Wolff denied all this and assured that it was a campaign against him and the German brand to deconcentrate them in his goal of fighting for more titles.

As our collaborator Raymond Blancafort pointed out just a few days ago, the balance of Mercedes opts for the renewal of Wolff. In fact, several prestigious and renowned journalists in the Grand Circus paddock indicate that the deal will occur and is imminent.

For now, Aston Martin’s entry into Formula 1 as an official team has been confirmed in 2021. It will be based at Silverstone and Racing Point workers to the new structure. Of course, Stroll wants his team to be competitive from the first moment.

