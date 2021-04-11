Racing Murcia keeps the three points after winning 0-2 at Real Murcia B

04/11/2021 at 5:38 PM CEST

The Racing got a win against him Real Murcia 0-2 during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the Murcia University Campus. With this good result, the pachequero team is sixth, while the Real Murcia he is fourth at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Racing Murcia, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Nico in the 12th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the pachequero team, which increased the score through a goal from Drenthe in minute 35, thus closing the first half with a 0-2 in the light.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-2.

At the moment, the Real Murcia is left with 44 points and Racing with 40 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Real Murcia B will play his match against him Cartagena B out of home. For his part, Racing Murcia will play at home his match against him At. Pulpileño.

Data sheetReal Murcia B:Gallego, Navarro, Cuxart, Hernández, Bertomeu, Agullo, Pedro Parra, Meca, Domi, Tiku and VitoloRacing Murcia:Simón Ballester, Luis Verdú, Monty, Sergi Valls, Fran Moreno, Manolo, Javi Salero, Iván Zaragoza, Drenthe, Nico and Cristo MartínStadium:Murcia University CampusGoals:Nico (0-1, min. 12) and Drenthe (0-2, min. 35)