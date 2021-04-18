Racing Murcia and At. Pulpileño tied to one in the University Campus

04/18/2021 at 2:52 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the University campus and who faced the Racing and to At. Pulpileño it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. After the result obtained, the pachequero team was placed in sixth position, while the At. Pulpileño, for his part, is second at the end of the game.

The match started in a positive way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from the penalty spot of Drenthe. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second period came the goal for the pulpileño team, who put the tables with a goal of graceful in the 65th minute, thus ending the duel with a final result of 1-1.

The coach of the Racing gave entrance to Javi salero for Fran Moreno, Meanwhile he At. Pulpileño gave the green light to Albert, which came to replace Juanan.

With this result, the Racing is left with 41 points and At. Pulpileño with 47 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Eagles, Meanwhile he At. Pulpileño will play against him Cartagena B.

Data sheetRacing Murcia:Simón Ballester, Salazar, Monty, Luis Verdú, Iván Zaragoza, Fran Moreno (Javi Salero, min.62), Manolo, Drenthe, Cristo Martín, Nico and ArcasAt. Pulpilean:Héctor Pizana, Rubio, Rubén Primo, Franju, José Manuel, Matias No, Juanan (Albert, min. 60), Diego, Garrido, Cristo and Ismael TraoréStadium:University campusGoals:Drenthe (1-0, min. 44) and Garrido (1-1, min. 65)