Racing For Heroes selects Gen2 Technologies as key technology partner

SPARKS, Nev., April 7, 2021 – Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: MNIZ) is proud to announce that it has been selected as a Key Technology Partner of Racing For Heroes (RFH), a national organization without Dedicated for profit to help armed forces veterans affected by visible and invisible war wounds, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

As a key technology partner, Gen2 Technologies will contribute its state-of-the-art Iris camera and other technologies to the RFH team. Additionally, the Gen2 logo will be proudly displayed on the Racing For Heroes car.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, CEO of Gen2 Technologies stated, “We are honored to give back what we can to our brave veterans. Our technology is at your service ”.

Mr. Daniel Serruya, Iris Media Network Chief Operating Officer and Sales Director, added: “We are very excited to bring Racing For Heroes to Iris Media Network. We also hope that our company logo will be displayed on the Racing For Heroes Late Model # 773 car, their Tribute Car, which will be proudly displayed as they compete in the Steel Bandits Late Model Dirt Series in the United States. ”

Dr. Bett Morash, RFH Executive Director and Retired US Naval Officer, stated: “Our partners at Gen2 Technologies have exactly the type of system we need to enhance the immersive experience of our Motorsports Therapy Program. (MTP). MTP is designed to give veterans a controlled adrenaline and risk-tapping experience to stimulate the brain in a way that many of our fellow veteran warriors need to recover from war. For example, the future expansion of Iris to monitor heart rate and other variables will allow our physicians to monitor and evaluate, as well as sports fans, to be part of the experience in a new personal way. ”

For other inquiries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

For more inquiries about the Racing For Heroes programs, please email: morashb@racingforheroes.org

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aspires to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging an intellectual property (IP) portfolio covering cameras, radio, distribution, and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will deliver a superior user experience that will address a number of use cases in consumer, corporate, and government end markets. Our innovative Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to revolutionize the sports content and social media market. Our eKYC-centric IP and best target / click / capture of still and video images directly in native blockchain-enabled format aims to address the high potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior creation and management platforms. by NFT.

The foregoing contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “is targeting”, “may”, “should”, ” balanced “and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition, or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in any of our other SEC filings. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) the commercialization of our newly acquired helmet camera, (ii) the continued development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected competition from the industry. , (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate income. Forward-looking statements are relevant only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Any future public statement or disclosure that modifies any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this press release will be deemed to supersede such statements in this press release. Information on the Gen2 Technologies Inc. website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

brkgen2.com

(440) 597–6150

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be a source of financial, technical, tax, or investment legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. The Capital is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this article.