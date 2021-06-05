Racing Festival at the Royals-Twins

06/05/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

EFE

Second baseman Whit Merrifield hit a home run that was worth three touchdowns and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 14-5. In the first episode Merrifield (5) took the ball out of the field taking two runners ahead and led the Royals attack. On the mound the winner was starter Brad Keller (6-4) in five innings.

For the Twins, Dominican first baseman Miguel Sanó (10) sent the ball to the street in the eighth inning, leading a runner on the trails, in punishment for the pitches of the Wade Davis relay. Dominican shortstop Jorge Polanco (6) also hit from four corners in the fifth inning, with no teammates on the way.

The Twins lost to starter Matt Shoemaker (2-7) in a third of the inning.

Devers home run in Red Sox win

Dominican Rafael Devers hit a four-corner hit good for three touchdowns and The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2. Devers (15) sent the ball to the fairway with two runners ahead. He did it against the starter pitches, when there were two outs in the episode. With this hit Devers for the moment is third in the home runs section of the Major Leagues.

The victory was credited to starter Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) in six innings. For the Yankees, the loss was carried by starter Michael King (0-3) in 5 1/3 innings.

Mountcastle seals the victory of the Oriols

Designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle hit the lead homer in the seventh that was confirmed by video review and the Baltimore Oriols they maintained their June winning streak, defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1. The Oriols have won their first three games this month after losing 14 in a row through the end of May. Baltimore’s winning string matches the longest of the season.

On the mound the victory was credited by the relief Cole Sulser (2-0) in one episode. For the Indians, who had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings, the loss was carried by reliever Brian Shaw (1-1) in one inning.

Hayes hits a home run for the second game in a row

Rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second straight game since being activated from the disabled list and drove in three runs to lead to Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Hayes (2) hit from four corners in the first episode, leading a fellow in circulation.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Duane Underwood Jr. (2-2) in two episodes.

For the Marlins the loss was charged by starter Cody Poteet (2-2).

Soto punishes the Phillies

The Dominican ranger Juan Soto sent the ball to the fairway in the Washington Nationals win 2-1 over Philadelphia Phillies. In the sixth inning, Soto (7) hit a full lap with no runners ahead against the work of starter Zack Wheeler, when the pitcher had two outs in the episode.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Max Scherzer (5-4) in seven 2/3 innings. For the Phillies, the loss was carried by Wheeler (4-3) in seven and a third innings.

Greinke throws the whole game against Toronto

Starter Zack Greinke pitched his first full game since 2017, Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa hit two home runs and fellow catcher Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading to the Houston Astros, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1. Greinke (6-2) pitched the full route, allowed six hits, a home run and a run, walked one and struck out three.

Correa (10) sent the ball to the fairway twice, starting the penalty in the fifth inning with no runners ahead against the pitches of South Korean starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. In the eighth inning he overcame the relay Tyler Chatwood streamer and the ball disappeared again, taking two teammates along the way. In the end he hit 2 of 5 and finished with four RBIs.

Maldonado (4) also took the ball out of the field in the sixth inning against Ryu when the house was full and there was only one out left to conclude the episode. In total he drove in five races.

Meanwhile, Cuban third baseman Aledmys Díaz (3) disappeared the ball in the seventh inning, with no runners on the way.

The Blue Jays’ loss was charged by Ryu (5-3) in 5 2/3 innings.

Urias again surpasses the Braves

Mexican starter Julio Urías released five full episodes for Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5. En route to victory, Urías (8-2) allowed four hits, a home run and a run, walked two and retired five via strikeout. The Mexican pitcher sent 83 pitches, of which 53 traveled to the perfect strike zone against 20 batters and when he descended from the mound he put his ERA to 3.48. Urías was facing the Braves for the first time since he outscored them in three perfect innings in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Second baseman Chris Taylor finished with three RBIs, while the Braves lost to starter Ian Anderson (4-3) in 4 1/3 innings.

Gallo defines the victory of the Rangers

Ranger Joey Gallo hit all-four, solo, and scored the career lead from the Texas Rangers, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gallo sent the ball down center field, solitary, and hit the register with the lead score.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Kyle Gibson (4-0) in 5 1/3 innings. For the Rays the loss went to starter Josh Fleming (5-4) in seven innings.

Peralta controls the Diamondbacks

Dominican starter Freddy Peralta pitched 7 1/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. To get the victory, Peralta (6-1) allowed one hit, one run, walked three and retired nine batters via strikeout. Peralta faced 26 batters with a total of 109 pitches, sending 70 to the strike zone and putting his ERA at 2.25.

Venezuelan catcher Omar Narváez (5) hit back full in the eighth inning, with no runners ahead, against closer Kevin Ginkel’s streamer.

The Diamondbacks lost to starter Matt Peacock (2-2) in 4 2/3 innings.

Ohtani is credited with the victory of the Angels

Japanese starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings and was backed by two home runs to lead to Los Angeles Angels to 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners. Ohtani (2-1) allowed four hits, a home run and two runs, and struck out 10 batters for his second win so far this season.

Rangers Justin Upton (12) and Jose Rojas (3) each hit home runs in support of Ohtani’s work.

For the Mariners the defeated was the relief Hector Santiago (0-1) in three episodes.

Castillo defeats the Cardinals from the mound

Dominican starter Luis Castillo worked six innings, beat South Korean starter Kwang Hyun Kim on the mound and led the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo (2-8) allowed three hits, a home run and a run, walked and retired five batters en route to the win. The Dominican faced 23 enemy hitters with 95 pitches, of which 62 traveled to the strike zone, and posted his ERA to 6.63.

Catcher Tyler Stephenson (3) and second baseman Jonathan India (4) each hit home runs. For the Cardinals, Panamanian shortstop Edmundo Sosa (1) sent the ball to the street, with no teammates ahead.

The defeat was carried by Kim (1-4) in three episodes.

Grandal hits two home runs against the Tigers

Cuban catcher Yasmay Grandal hit a pair of homers and The Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-8. Grandal (9) sent the ball into the fairway for the first time that night in the second inning when he encountered the shots from starter Spencer Turnbullm, with no teammates in the way. In the seventh inning, Grandal again took the ball out of the field when he found the serpentine of the Dominican relay Rony García, without teammates ahead. Grandal was perfect in his work with the wood after hitting twice in the same number of trips to the batter’s box, dropping in two runs and entering the ring three times.

The victory was credited to closer Liam Hendriks (2-1) in a third of an episode.

For the Tigers, first baseman Jonathan Schoop (9) hit a pair of home runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The defeat was carried by the Dominican closer José Cisnero (0-3).

Montas controls the Rockies with his streamer

Dominican starter Frankie Montas worked five solid innings and led to Oakland Athletics to a 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. Montas (6-5) allowed six hits and three runs, walked one and retired two via strikeout en route to scoring the win. The Dominican made 69 shipments, 48 ​​to the hidden strike zone and posted a 4.52 ERA after facing 22 batters.

Ranger Mark Canha (11) and receiver Sean Murphy (6) sent the ball into the fairway with home runs.

For the Rockies the defeat was carried by Jon Gray (4-6) in two and a third innings.