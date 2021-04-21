Racing Festival at the Giants-Phillies

04/21/2021 at 6:33 AM CEST

EFE

Catcher Buster Posey hit two home runs for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7 and they got the third consecutive win. Posey (4) threw the ball into the fairway in the fifth inning, and got the ball out of the field again in the sixth inning, both times with no runners leading.

Venezuelan pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (1) also threw the ball into the fairway after three touchdowns for the Giants (11-6), who are second in the NL West Division.

In the eighth inning, Flores hit from four corners over the top of left field, hitting 367 feet. With his hit, with only one out remaining to conclude the episode, the Venezuelan pushed Posey and Ranger Austin Slater to the register. Flores capped a cluster of six touchdowns in the eighth inning.

From the mound, the victory corresponded to the Venezuelan relay José Álvarez (1-1) in one episode. For the Phillies the defeat was carried by the relay Connor Brogdon (3-1) in two thirds of an episode.

Abreu punishes the Indians with two homers

Cuban designated hitter José Abreu hit a pair of home runs and finished with three RBIs for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Cleveland Indians 8-5. Abreu (4) started the penalty against the Indians in the fourth inning, with no runners in the way, when he found starter Zach Plesac’s streamer. The Cuban bounced the ball 140 meters over the top of left field, when an out was recorded in the episode. In the seventh inning, the ball disappeared from the field again with a hit that sent the ball flying another 123 meters between left and center fields. Abreu, who hit three times in four trips to the batter’s box, punished the pitches of relief Sam Hentges, with only one “out” to go to end the inning. The designated Cuban finished with three RBIs and three runs scored.

The work from the mound and the victory was scored by starter Carlos Rodón (3-0) in five innings and outplayed Cleveland for the second time in a week. The defeat was carried by Plesac (1-3) in five full episodes.

Turner hits the Nationals’ winning single

Shortstop Trea Turner hit an RBI single of the lead run and The Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. In the eighth inning, Turner singled that led to the Nationals’ run of difference (6-9), who broke a two-game losing streak.

The victory corresponded to the relief Daniel Hudson (2-0) in a work episode. For the Cardinals, the defeat was carried by Mexican relief Giovanny Gallegos (2-1) who stayed on the mound for two-thirds of the inning.

The Cardinals (8-9) have alternated win and loss in the last four games played.

The Yankees stop their losing streak

Pinch hitter Aaron Hicks hit the register taking advantage of a poor pitch from closer Nate Jones in the eighth inning and The New York Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1, in an Interleague series match. With their victory, the Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak. The Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start to the season since 1972.

Colombian third baseman Gio Urshela (2) was in charge of hitting the tying homer in the fifth inning by punishing the work of starter Charlie Morton, with no runners ahead.

The defeat of the Braves fell to relief Tyler Matzek (0-2) by not taking a single out and allowing two hits and two runs.