Racing Club de Argentina joins Sorare’s fantasy football with new NFTs

Key facts:

Racing joins the Argentine clubs River Plate and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

With Racing, players like Nery Domínguez and Marcelo Díaz come to Sorare.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

There are now three soccer teams in Argentina that have their own NFTs on Sorare’s collectibles platform, with the arrival of Racing Club. Avellaneda’s team jumped into fantasy football with tokens on the Ethereum blockchain this week.

Sorare announced the arrival of the club 18 times champion and third highest historical winner of Argentine soccer, this April 29. “It is time to welcome our third Argentine club to the Sorare family,” they posted on the project’s Twitter account.

Before Racing, River Plate and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata were already part of Sorare’s system. This platform is based on the exchange of trading cards of soccer players, and has a fantasy game in which participants earn points based on the performance of the players in their matches, week to week.

With the arrival of the club, also known as “The Academy”, Sorare users will now be able to find cards of players like the defender Nery Domínguez, veteran forward Darío Cvitanich or Chilean midfielder Marcelo Díaz.

In this collectibles platform, participants can play tournaments, in which the performance of their players can earn them prizes such as new cards or funds in ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of Ethereum.

Racing Club players are now available in the Sorare Collectibles Market. Source: Sorare.com.

In addition, in the game market, users can buy new collectibles from other members, participate in auctions, or sell their own cards. The user must have a wallet compatible with the network of Ethereum and funds in ETH to pay network fees and thus withdraw funds from the platform.

The only limitation for the sale is that the cards cannot be common. In Sorare, there are common cards that are used only for playing in tournaments, while rare or unique categories can enter the market.

When a user creates their account, they receive a pack of common cards to start experimenting with the game system and participate in special newbie tournaments. Then, you do have to buy rare cards to enter other tournaments of greater difficulty and with greater prizes.

A million dollar market

The fantasy football and non-fungible tokens site dedicated to football fans is just over a year old since it went live in December 2019. But in that time, has managed to make its way among sports and cryptocurrency lovers.

As of today, Sorare is licensed for collectibles from more than 130 soccer clubs from the world’s major leagues. Cases such as Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, AC Milan or Liverpool stand out.

Since its inception, users of this site dedicated to collectibles they have moved more than 60 million dollars in digital soccer player cards. Sorare is currently among the NFT-dedicated sites with the highest daily trade volume, according to data from DappRadar.