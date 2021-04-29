Racing Club de Argentina and Sorare team up to launch NFT collectibles

Sorare, the decentralized platform for sports nofungible tokens (NFT), announced a partnership with Racing Club de Avellaneda for the issuance of collectible cards from the players who are part of the renowned Argentine soccer club.

Sorare has welcomed Racing Club de Avellaneda to his platform for the sale of NFT collectible cards of his players. The announcement was offered through a publication made today, Thursday, April 29, from his official Twitter account.

The announcement occurred at the same time as the launch of the sales of these letters through Sorare’s platform, the modality of which is determined by an auction.

On Sorare’s website you can see the cards (in the most popular condition) of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz ($ 272), defender Eugenio Mena ($ 264) and goalkeeper Gastón Gómez ($ 567).

In this way, Racing Club de Avellaneda accompanies River Plate and to the Gymnastics and Fencing Club La Plata in the world of collectible NFTs at the hands of Sorare.

As BeInCrypto reported last January, Buenos Aires-based soccer club River Plate had partnered with Sorare to issue collectible cards for its players.

The NFTs and Latin American soccer

In addition to the partnerships with River Plate and Racing Club de Avellaneda, Sorare has made a great impact on the Latin American NFT sports ecosystem.

Last November BeInCrypto reported that Diego Maradona’s NFT token, available in Sorare, had risen 360% minutes after the soccer legend’s death.

Also in November, Club Santos Laguna of the Mexican League became the second team in Latin America to launch its collectible NFTs, as reviewed by BeInCrypto.

Latin American clubs join world-class teams such as Real Madrid, FC Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Liverpool FC, who have joined the world of digital collectibles.

